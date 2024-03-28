The Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) has provided the green light to commence enrolment for Mendus's AMLM22-CADENCE trial from April 2024. This Phase II trial in collaboration with the Australasian Leukaemia and Lymphoma Group, a clinical trial research group focused on haematological cancers, will evaluate lead cancer vaccine vididencel, in combination with standard of care oral azacitidine (Onureg) as a maintenance treatment for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). A pivotal global registrational trial is planned from H225 with safety data from the AMLM22-CADENCE trial to be used for in the registration dossier. We view the latest update as a positive indicator that this programme is progressing as planned and believe that the launch of AMLM22-CADENCE will represent a key milestone.

