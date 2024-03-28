Australian researchers have calculated the levelised cost of green hydrogen under different installed capex scenarios for 2030. They also looked into the different possible sizing of PEM electrolyzers. Australia's Griffith University researchers have analyzed the levelized cost of green hydrogen (LCOH) under varying conditions. The study used the case study of a PV or wind turbine (WT) based hydrogen production plant in Queensland, with the basis year of 2030. "For hydrogen to play its role in the transition to net zero, the cost of production must decrease," corresponding author, Mostafa Rezaei, ...

