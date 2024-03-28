Researchers in China have applied a machine learning technology based on temporal convolutional networks in PV power forecasting for the first time. The new model reportedly outperforms similar models during all seasons. Scientists from China have developed a novel machine-learning method for short-term PV power generation. It is based on temporal convolutional networks (TCNs) embedded with efficient channel attention networks (ECANet) and gated recurrent units (GRU) models. "The model proposed in this paper has promising applications in short-term PV power prediction and can provide highly accurate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...