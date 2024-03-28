ACL Digital in Collaboration with AWS and Infineon to Participate at Embedded World 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, an ALTEN group company, is a pioneer in design-led digital experience, innovation, enterprise IT modernization, and product engineering services, announced that ACL Digital, in collaboration with AWS and Infineon, is going to showcase its AWS IoT & Cloud capabilities at Embedded World 2024, Hall 4 (Booth #4-552) from April 9 to April 11 in Nuremberg, Germany.

ACL Digital, a top-tier AWS Services partner, propels organizations of all sizes to navigate digital transformation to accelerate time-to-market. The company provides comprehensive support, from adopting to modernizing IT infrastructure on AWS. By leveraging expertise in architecture, security, migration, and operations, ACL Digital unlocks the full potential of AWS, streamlining IoT and cloud journeys and fast-tracking business growth and innovation.

The AWS Advanced Tier partnership enables ACL Digital to leverage AWS expertise, its robust support ecosystem and best practices to deliver customer delight.

ACL Digital offers visitors at Embedded World 2024 a chance to experience the exclusive demo of a Smart Stove Solution, built by leveraging the AWS Cloud and Infineon platform and how it has added value to our customers.

With over 100 AWS-certified experts, ACL Digital empowers clients to achieve breakthrough results in their digital transformation. Also, the leading digital transformation company supports global clients in navigating the complexities of cloud implementation, migration and digital transformation with ease and helping them unlock new growth opportunities.

About AWS

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 105 Availability Zones within 33 geographic regions, with announced plans for 12 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers-including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies-trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit https://aws.amazon.com .

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 58,600 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €16.3 billion in the 2023 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY). To learn more about Infineon, visit https://www.infineon.com/

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital an ALTEN Group Company, is a digital product innovation and engineering leader. We help our clients design and build innovative products (AI, Cloud, and Mobile ready), content and commerce-driven platforms, and connected, converged digital experiences for the modern world through a design-led Digital Transformation framework.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, ACL Digital is a leader in design-led digital experience, innovation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services converging to Technology, Media & Telecom. The company has a workforce of 57,000+ spread across more than 30+ countries.

