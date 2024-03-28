Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2024) - Delota Corp. (CSE: LOTA) (FSE: S62) ("Delota" or the "Company") a leading omni-channel retailer of nicotine-based products is pleased to announce the change of its stock symbol from "LOTA" to "NIC". The common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will begin trading under the new symbol "NIC" on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") at market open on April 2, 2024. The CUSIP (24713H100) and ISIN (CA24713H1001) for the Shares will remain the same.

The new stock symbol will better reflect the Company's mission to become Canada's largest retailer of nicotine-based products.

About Delota Corp.

Delota Corp. is a nicotine vape enterprise that spearheads the smoke-free revolution in Canada, catering to adult consumers seeking alternative to traditional combustible tobacco. With a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional retail experiences and carefully curated product offerings, the Company is dedicated to redefining the way people transition away from smoking. The Company's flagship brand, 180 Smoke Vape Store, stands as Ontario's largest specialty omnichannel vape retailer, fueling innovation, growth, and leadership in the retail vape space.

Investors interested in learning more about Delota can visit www.delota.com.

For further information, please contact:

Delota Corp.

Julia Becker

Capital Markets

T: (605) 785-0850

E: ir@delota.com

Cameron Wickham

Executive Vice Chair and CEO

T: (905) 330-1602

E: info@delota.com

