Vizsla Silver reported additional high-grade intercepts at Copala from 27 new holes, Sibanye-Stillwater is finally moving forward with its planned uranium mining program, Premier American Uranium strengthens its leadership position in the industry with the acquisition of American Future Fuel and welcomes renowned uranium expert Colin Healey as CEO, and Hannan Metals discovered new thick types of high-grade copper from sedimentary rocks at San Martin West in Peru.