28.03.2024 | 12:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Besqab AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm

Besqab AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Besqab AB (publ). 



Short name:   BESQ    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0005991411
----------------------------
Order book ID: 101207   
----------------------------



The last day of trading will be April 11, 2024.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 





Nasdaq Stockholm AB
