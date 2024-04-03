Anzeige
WKN: A3DAXX | ISIN: SE0017083983
Frankfurt
22.03.24
08:18 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
03.04.2024 | 17:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Coala-Life Group AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

On March 22, 2024, Coala-Life Group AB (publ) was declared bankrupt by the
Stockholm District Court. 

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the
issuer is subject of insolvency. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the
shares of Coala-Life Group AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with
immediate effect. 

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.



Short name:   COALA    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017083983
----------------------------
Order book ID: 013467   
----------------------------



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
