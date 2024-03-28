Softdocs Announces AI-Powered Document Classification and Data Extraction for Education and Government

Artificial intelligence enables complex process automation for higher ed and public sector directly from email attachments

COLUMBIA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Softdocs, the process automation and document management platform for education and government, announced today the release of automatic document classification and data extraction, powered by artificial intelligence, that automates highly accurate and complex workflows.

With this new capability, higher education institutions, K-12 school districts, and state and local governments can automate highly specialized workflows by capturing email attachments with Softdocs.

The AI-powered feature integrates with a user's email application, letting Softdocs users auto-classify and extract data from files attached to emails so they can be securely routed, processed, and acted on anywhere within a university system, campus, school district, or government agency.

According to the EDUCAUSE AI Landscape Study, more than 75% of higher education leaders are focusing their AI strategies on boosting student services. This new feature supports this need and advances institutions' practical applications of AI.

The document classification and data extraction engine learns an institution's or organization's indexing rules and document types and progressively becomes more accurate, enabling a greater number of automated processes. As a result, this new AI capability reduces the time and effort required to capture and process valuable content in Softdocs, freeing education and public sector professionals to spend more time on higher order work.

"We've found that higher ed administrators and government officials alike derive great value from AI, which automates routine tasks and enables advanced workflows," said Scott Craig, SVP of Product and Strategy at Softdocs. "This is not the kind of AI that introduces ethical questions and risk. What we're bringing to market and what our customers are adopting is akin to being given 20 to 40 percent more budget. It's no surprise that a recent study by Ellucian found that more than 70% of higher education administrators have a favorable view of AI. And this is just the latest addition to Softdocs' growing AI-powered toolset."

Currently integrated with Microsoft Outlook, Softdocs' AI-powered document classification and data extraction engine will integrate with all applications that involve attachments and file sharing, such as Google, Slack, and Microsoft productivity applications.

Softdocs is providing demonstrations of this new capability at Ellucian Live 2024 in San Antonio at booth 717.

About Softdocs

Softdocs provides process automation and document management solutions to education and government. Softdocs solutions enable colleges, universities, K-12 school districts, and state and municipal governments to improve how they serve people, create new efficiencies, and enable the future of work. Softdocs solutions are used by nearly one thousand organizations across the U.S.

For more information, visit https://www.softdocs.com.

