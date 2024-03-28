Anzeige
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
28.03.2024 | 13:02
Laxxon Medical to Participate in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Health Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Laxxon Medical, a leading pharma-technology company pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals, announced today their participation as a private company in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 8-11, 2024.

Helmut Kerschbaumer, CEO/Chairman, and Alexander Ruckdaeschel, Chief Strategy Officer, will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors from April 8-11, 2024.

The fully virtual conference will feature fireside chats and presentations from leading public and private companies in the Biopharma, Medtech, Diagnostics and Digital Health sectors as well as thematic panel discussions.

About Laxxon Medical
Laxxon Medical is a pharma-technology company pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals with SPID®, a novel 3D screen printing platform technology. For new and common pharmaceutical drugs, SPID® unlocks innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection to yield disruptive opportunities for partners and life-changing results for patients.

Laxxon's pipeline includes ongoing working-projects with notable pharma players, biotech companies and research universities, in addition to 13 in-house Advanced Patented Generics products. Laxxon's IP is continuously growing and consists of 150 patents and patent applications with more than 3,000 patent claims.

Company website: www.laxxonmedical.com.

Investor Contact:
Alexander Ruckdaeschel
Chief Strategy Director
alexander.ruckdaeschel@laxxonmedical.com

Media Contact:
Frances Hoggard
Communications Manager
frances.hoggard@laxxonmedical.com

SOURCE: Laxxon Medical



View the original press release on accesswire.com

