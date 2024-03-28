Laxxon Medical to Participate in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Health Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Laxxon Medical, a leading pharma-technology company pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals, announced today their participation as a private company in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 8-11, 2024.

Helmut Kerschbaumer, CEO/Chairman, and Alexander Ruckdaeschel, Chief Strategy Officer, will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors from April 8-11, 2024.

The fully virtual conference will feature fireside chats and presentations from leading public and private companies in the Biopharma, Medtech, Diagnostics and Digital Health sectors as well as thematic panel discussions.

About Laxxon Medical

Laxxon Medical is a pharma-technology company pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals with SPID®, a novel 3D screen printing platform technology. For new and common pharmaceutical drugs, SPID® unlocks innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection to yield disruptive opportunities for partners and life-changing results for patients.

Laxxon's pipeline includes ongoing working-projects with notable pharma players, biotech companies and research universities, in addition to 13 in-house Advanced Patented Generics products. Laxxon's IP is continuously growing and consists of 150 patents and patent applications with more than 3,000 patent claims.

Company website: www.laxxonmedical.com.

Investor Contact:

Alexander Ruckdaeschel

Chief Strategy Director

alexander.ruckdaeschel@laxxonmedical.com

Media Contact:

Frances Hoggard

Communications Manager

frances.hoggard@laxxonmedical.com

SOURCE: Laxxon Medical

