CSC®, the world's leading provider of global business administration and compliance solutions, has been named SPV Administrator of the Year at the GlobalCapital European Securitization 2024 awards.

The GlobalCapital European Securitization awards recognize the market's leading deals and institutions. Winners are decided through an industry vote, reflecting those considered the best by their peers, clients, and counterparts.

This marks the fourth year in a row that CSC has received the prestigious accolade, having been recognized for its work in 2021, 2022 and 2023-and underscores the firm's impressive credentials in managing SPVs for capital markets participants, alternative investment managers, and corporate and institutional clients.

Catherine McGrath, EMEA head of Relationship Management at CSC, commented: "We're delighted to have won the SPV Administrator of the Year award. This achievement highlights the excellent work consistently undertaken by our team of experts. The team's comprehensive understanding of the European structured finance market supports the delivery of bespoke solutions across numerous asset classes. It's fantastic to see our deep expertise in capital markets recognized by our clients for a fourth consecutive year, along with our commitment to service, innovation, and client satisfaction."

