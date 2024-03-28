Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2024) - Amid growing discussions on the future of education in the digital age, Blyth Academy, a distinguished network of private schools across Ontario and a leader in online learning in Canada, proudly announces a special visit from Clara Hawking, Globeducate's Head of Artificial Intelligence. From April 2 until April 5, Hawking will share her groundbreaking work in AI education, emphasizing its crucial role in schools and offering strategies for its safe and impactful integration.





Clara Hawking Lecturing on Artificial Intelligence



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10426/203377_clara_hawking_closeup_talking_with_students_jpg.jpg

This visit comes at a pivotal moment. With the rapid advancement of AI technologies and their implications for learning, Hawking, with her extensive background in AI and education, advocates for the proactive teaching of AI in schools.

"AI is transforming the landscape of education, presenting unprecedented opportunities for personalized learning and access to knowledge," Hawking explains. "However, it's imperative that we address the digital divide by making AI education accessible to all students, ensuring that technological advancements benefit everyone equally."

During her time at Blyth Academy, Hawking will lead workshops and discussions focused on practical AI applications in the classroom, strategies for promoting digital literacy, and the importance of ethical considerations in technology use. These engagements aim to inspire teachers and students to explore AI's potential responsibly.





Clara Hawking Lectures Middle School Students on Artificial Intelligence



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10426/203377_clara_hawking_ips_cascais_talking_with_students_jpg.jpg

Highlighting the significance of AI literacy, Hawking shared insights from her interview with First News, emphasizing the transformative role of AI in education and society. "The future is AI-driven, and understanding AI is not just about technology; it's about preparing our students for a world where AI is a fundamental part of life and work," she stated.

A Tip for Parents: Introducing AI to Children

In line with Blyth Academy's commitment to supporting families in digital education, Hawking offers a simple yet effective tip for parents looking to introduce AI to their children: Encourage curiosity and critical thinking by integrating voice-activated assistants, like Alexa, into learning activities at home. For instance, children can practice language skills or seek explanations for math problems, fostering a constructive relationship with technology that emphasizes learning over mere answer-seeking.

Kathy Young, Chief Academic Officer at Blyth Academy, underscores the importance of this event: "Clara Hawking's visit marks a significant step forward in our mission to equip our students for the future. By integrating AI education into our curriculum, we are not only enhancing learning experiences but also preparing our students to navigate the challenges and opportunities of a digital world."

About Blyth Academy

Blyth Academy is a leading network of private schools offering personalized and experiential in-person learning to students across Ontario, including national online programs. Committed to innovation and excellence in education, Blyth Academy prepares students for the complexities of the modern world, emphasizing critical thinking, creativity, and digital literacy.

