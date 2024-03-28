NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated change of name and ticker code for Elisa, Sampo and Stora Enso (100/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 95/24, published on March 27, 2024, the equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the stocks already offered will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the underlying companies. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for regular and gross return forwards in Elisa Oyj (ELI1V3), Sampo Oyj ser. A (SAMAS3) and Stora Enso Oyj ser. R, denominated in EUR, (STERV3) after 19.30 (CET), April 4, 2024. Old Symbol New Symbol ELI1V3 ELISA SAMAS3 SAMPO STERV3 STE The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in connection with the ticker change on April 4, 2024. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1208386