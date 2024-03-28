Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated change of name and ticker code for Elisa, Sampo and Stora Enso (100/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 95/24, published on March 27, 2024, the
equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the stocks already
offered will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the underlying
companies. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for regular and gross
return forwards in Elisa Oyj (ELI1V3), Sampo Oyj ser. A (SAMAS3) and Stora Enso
Oyj ser. R, denominated in EUR, (STERV3) after 19.30 (CET), April 4, 2024. 





              Old Symbol               New Symbol

              ELI1V3                  ELISA

              SAMAS3                 SAMPO

              STERV3                 STE



The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in
connection with the ticker change on April 4, 2024. 

For contact details please see attached file.

