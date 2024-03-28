Suniva has agreed to supply domestically manufactured solar cells to Heliene under a three-year sourcing contract, for integration into its solar modules. From pv magazine USA Under the terms of a three-year sourcing contract, Heliene will produce fully US-made solar modules that incorporate Suniva's domestically made solar cells. Heliene has manufactured solar modules in Ontario, Canada, since 2010 and in Mountain Iron, Minnesota, since 2018. In December 2023, the company announced an an investment of an additional $10 million to expand its manufacturing and assembly line at its Minnesota facility. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...