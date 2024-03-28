Anzeige
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Provides Notice of First Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) will release first quarter 2024 financial and operating results on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 9:00 am (EST).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-319-4610
Toll-free International: +1-604-638-5340
Webcast: Direct link (https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/first-quantum/2024/04/24/first-quarter-2024-results/play) or on our website (https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/presentations-and-events/default.aspx)

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com) or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


