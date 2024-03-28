Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
28.03.2024 | 14:00
MediaZest Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

28 March 2024

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

MediaZest Plc
("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Result of AGM

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Group's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which was held earlier today in Woking.

The results of the proxy voting for the AGM are set out below:

Resolution(*Special resolution)Shares%Withheld
ForAgainstForAgainst
One332,038,424-100.00%0.00%180,513
Two332,038,424-100.00%0.00%180,513
Three331,738,424300,00099.91%0.09%180,513
Four331,738,424300,00099.91%0.09%180,513
Five330,738,4241,300,00099.61%0.39%180,513
Six331,738,424300,00099.91%0.09%180,513
Seven*326,738,4245,300,00098.40%1.60%180,513

For further information please contact:

MediaZest Plcwww.mediazest.com
Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officervia Walbrook PR
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad)Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
David Hignell / Adam Cowl
Hybridan LLP (Corporate Broker)Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341
Claire Noyce
Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations)Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or mediazest@walbrookpr.com
Paul McManus / Charlotte Edgar / Alice Woodings Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7884 664 686 / +44 (0)7407 804 654

About MediaZest (www.mediazest.com)

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005.


© 2024 PR Newswire
