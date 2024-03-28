MediaZest Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

28 March 2024

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Result of AGM

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Group's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which was held earlier today in Woking.

The results of the proxy voting for the AGM are set out below:

Resolution(*Special resolution) Shares % Withheld For Against For Against One 332,038,424 - 100.00% 0.00% 180,513 Two 332,038,424 - 100.00% 0.00% 180,513 Three 331,738,424 300,000 99.91% 0.09% 180,513 Four 331,738,424 300,000 99.91% 0.09% 180,513 Five 330,738,424 1,300,000 99.61% 0.39% 180,513 Six 331,738,424 300,000 99.91% 0.09% 180,513 Seven* 326,738,424 5,300,000 98.40% 1.60% 180,513

About MediaZest (www.mediazest.com)

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005.