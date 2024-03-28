Woodforest Acceptance Solutions and Propelr Announce Strategic Partnership

New Partnership Revolutionizes Payment Modernization and Valuation for ISVs

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Woodforest Acceptance Solutions ("WAS"), a leading player in the financial services industry, and Propelr, a prominent payment acceptance provider, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership structured to streamline and optimize the payment acceptance experience for Propelr's Independent Software Vendors ("ISV partners"), merchants, agents and Independent Sales Offices ("ISOs"). This partnership will provide an expanded range of solutions directly integrated with Visa's frontend to further promote Propelr's mission of offering true optionality to its clients to ensure their unique payment needs are met.

"Woodforest Acceptance Solutions' unique dual role as both a processor and an acquiring bank, combined with Propelr's extremely impressive ISV enablement platform, allows us to debut a truly powerful solution to the ISV and enterprise communities," said Todd Linden, president and chief executive officer of Woodforest Acceptance Solutions. "Together, we can enable our clients to build their businesses in and around payments, offering increased platform reliability, faster processing network speed, and enhanced POS lane efficiency."

With this partnership, Propelr is further equipped to deliver customized payment solutions for specific verticals, while also providing improved customer and competitive intelligence for their clients to better serve and bolster their operations. Qualified ISV partners and enterprise-level merchants will have autonomy in managing their merchants independently, with the industry-disruptive opportunity for portability and the ability to establish a distinct valuation of the payments aspect of their business.

"Propelr is thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Woodforest Acceptance Solutions," said Angelo Grecco, co-founder of Propelr. "This strategic partnership positions us to better serve our clients by offering complete control over their processing accounts, with enhanced access to transaction and customer-level data. This is especially attractive to our integrated partners and enterprise-level clients who are looking to take a more active role in their payment processing."

Propelr has also added Delta1st POS, a modernized point of sale developed by Woodforest Acceptance Solutions, to its resell portfolio. Delta1st POS offers streamlined packages tailored for small and medium-sized businesses, including On The Go, All-in-One, and eCommerce bundles, enabling businesses to unlock their full potential and leverage customized solutions tailored to their specific processing needs.

About Woodforest Acceptance Solutions:

Woodforest Acceptance Solutions (WAS) is a prominent leader in the payments industry, committed to providing secure, innovative, and convenient payment solutions to both major enterprises and the vital small to medium-sized businesses, the backbone of the U.S. economy. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Woodforest National Bank, WAS takes pride in its over 40 years of proficiency in payment processing. By uniquely unifying the roles of the acquiring bank and the processor, WAS transcends traditional transaction processing to address the growth challenges of businesses, bringing them closer to transactions with modernized payment platforms and reliable networks. WAS facilitates seamless access and utilization of customers' payment data, allowing them to transform insights into actionable strategies for informed decision-making, effective marketing, and strategic growth and investments.

To learn more about Woodforest Acceptance Solutions' offerings, including the cutting-edge Delta1st Point-of-Sale solution, visit www.woodforestpay.com and www.Delta1stPOS.com.

About Propelr:

Propelr is an innovative payments provider, helping small-to-mid-sized organizations, as well as global brands, accept and manage billions of dollars in card transactions each year. Taking a consultative approach, Propelr delivers customized payment solutions that address its clients' specific processing needs. It also provides developer-friendly integrations for businesses that wish to integrate payment acceptance into their existing applications, while actively participating in the payments revenue.

Independent sales offices and agents choose to partner with Propelr as their preferred payments provider, selling Propelr's merchant services and scalable solutions to their portfolio of businesses.

Propelr is committed to helping its clients grow by optimizing their payments ecosystems to benefit their bottom lines. Additional information about Propelr is available at www.propelrpay.com/.

Contact Information

Abigail Mueller

Marketing Specialist at Woodforest Acceptance Solutions

abigail.mueller@woodforestpay.com

346-572-2436

Chelsea Palo

VP, Marketing at Propelr

cpalo@propelrpay.com

484-254-5335

