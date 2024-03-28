The website serves as a go-to resource for everyday consumers in need of reliable hearing health information and access to local hearing care specialists.

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / HearingLoss.com, an online leader in hearing care resources for providers and patients, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the opening general session keynote at this year's American Academy of Audiology (AAA) 2024+HearTECH Expo. This sponsorship marks an important milestone in the partnership between Audigy and Dr. Cliff Olson, co-founders of HearingLoss.com.

HearingLoss.com Sponsoring Opening General Session Keynote at AAA 2024+HearTECH Expo

The keynote address, titled "A Doctor's Touch," featuring Abraham Verghese, MD, MACP, promises to offer attendees valuable insights into bringing the human element to the field of hearing care. It will also serve as an opportunity for attendees to learn about HearingLoss.com and its unique certification.

HearTECH Expo is an annual conference held by the American Academy of Audiology (AAA). This year's four-day event will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, and will center around professional growth and leadership development in the audiology field. As a sponsor of Dr. Verghese's keynote, HearingLoss.com hopes to help foster engagement among conference attendees and support the important patient-centered message behind his address.

During the must-see opening general session, HearingLoss.com will be airing a 45-second video highlighting the benefits of joining HearingLoss.com's directory of certified hearing care professionals. By doing so, providers can ensure they differentiate themselves and show that they excel in industry standards around patient and clinical best practices. Attendees who are interested in partnering with HearingLoss.com will be able to scan a QR code on the provided brochures in order to learn more.

As the keynote speaker for the AAA 2024+HearTECH Expo, Dr. Verghese will help set the tone for what is sure to be a fun and engaging event. He is a provost professor and vice chair for the Theory and Practice of Medicine at the School of Medicine at Stanford University and his TED Conference Talk on doctor-patient relationships has been viewed more than two million times.

Like Dr. Verghese, HearingLoss.com believes strongly in the idea of a humanistic approach to hearing care. By placing the patient at the center of the medical relationship, hearing care specialists can better help their patients navigate the unknowns of managing symptoms and/or a clinical diagnosis. In doing so, they can bring more empathy and ensure patients get the high-quality care they deserve.

In support of this mission, HearingLoss.com offers a free online hearing screener where users can test their hearing from home and receive assistance in booking an appointment with a HearingLoss.com-certified provider in their area. Visitors to HearingLoss.com can also take advantage of a wealth of resources around hearing health, including comprehensive information on how hearing works, specific hearing health challenges such as tinnitus and ear infections, detailed explanations of various causes of hearing loss, actionable preventative measures, and much more.

HearingLoss.com will be available throughout the HearTECH Expo at booth #1147. Attendees are invited to come by and learn more about how to join the HearingLoss.com network.

What: The American Academy of Audiology (AAA) 2024+HearTECH Expo

Where: Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Atlanta, Georgia

When: April 17-20, 2024

About AAA HearTECH Expo

The HearTECH Expo is an annual convention held by the American Academy of Audiology, the world's largest professional organization by and for audiologists. Highlights of the expo include educational sessions, social activities and events, reception-style open houses for educational institutions, and more.

For more information, visit www.Audiology.org.

About HearingLoss.com

HearingLoss.com was created by two powerhouses in the hearing loss community: Audigy and Dr. Cliff Olson. Founded as a direct response to the changing and complex hearing care landscape, HearingLoss.com is helping to remove the barriers to treating hearing loss and help more people get the professional support they need to live their healthiest lives. Resources include a trusted network of certified hearing care professionals, as well as free online testing and expert-backed articles for consumers.

For more information, visit www.HearingLoss.com.

