South Beach Detox Now Accepts Oscar Health Insurance to Reach More Patients

Oscar began in 2012 as an alternative to traditional health insurance companies. The idea was to build an insurance company around a full-stack technology platform and offer members a more personal touch. South Beach Detox is proud to work with Oscar to help patients receive the treatment they need.

At South Beach Detox in North Miami Beach, Florida, patients can undergo medically supervised detox, addiction counseling, and mental health support in a state-of-the-art facility designed for rest and recovery. This includes a wide range of amenities that help keep patients as comfortable as possible during their inpatient stay, such as private and semi-private bedrooms, multiple lounge and recreation areas, and gourmet meals cooked by an on-site chef and overseen by licensed nutritionists.

Safety is another critical component of South Beach Detox's treatment environment. Individuals who are undergoing medical detox are provided with constant medical supervision and monitoring, as well as round-the-clock psychological support. And in the event of a medical emergency, on-site medical personnel are available to take immediate action.

These and other facility features are an essential part of South Beach Detox's approach to substance use recovery and help support the overall health of patients as they pursue sober living. To the same end, South Beach Detox prioritizes adequate nutrition, hydration, rest, and medical attention, all of which further meet the needs of patients and increase the chances of an optimal treatment outcome.

Patients in need of care will find two specialized types of treatment services at the South Beach Detox facility:

Medical detox facility services - For acute medical detoxification of patients suffering from addiction to drugs or alcohol. Inpatient medical detox takes place in a secure environment and is overseen by an experienced team of physicians, nurses, psychiatrists, behavioral health technicians, and highly-trained support staff.



- For acute medical detoxification of patients suffering from addiction to drugs or alcohol. Inpatient medical detox takes place in a secure environment and is overseen by an experienced team of physicians, nurses, psychiatrists, behavioral health technicians, and highly-trained support staff. Mental health services - South Beach Detox offers a safe space for patients who require personalized inpatient treatment for one or more mental health conditions, including anxiety disorders, psychotic disorders, impulse control disorders, mood disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorders.

South Beach Detox offers private and professional services that further ensure patient comfort as they work on sobriety and practice the necessary skills to integrate back into their lives. Support is available in both English and Spanish, and licensed therapists, counselors, and psychiatrists are always available to meet the individual needs of patients as they move through the recovery process.

A comfortable environment isn't the only thing needed during medical detox and mental health treatment, but it is important. South Beach Detox is proud to help meet the demand for high-quality substance use care and will continue to look for new ways to help patients feel safe and supported during their stay.

For more information on South Beach Detox's treatment facility and services, or to schedule a tour, please visit the center's website or contact South Beach Detox directly.

About South Beach Detox

South Beach Detox is an acute care facility offering state-of-the-art residential and inpatient programs for individuals struggling with addiction and other mental health disorders. As one of Florida's top-rated medical complexes, South Beach Detox serves communities throughout the region, including Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. The center offers a range of mental health treatments in addition to 24/7 medical care and strives to provide all patients with a safe, secure, and effective environment for moving forward with their recovery.

For more information, visit www.sbdetox.com.

