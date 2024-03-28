Highlander Silver Corp.: Highlander Silver Provides Update on Timing for Closing the San Luis Transaction With SSR Mining

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Highlander Silver Corp. (CSE:HSLV) (the "Company" or "Highlander Silver") announces that the closing of the share purchase agreement dated November 29, 2023 (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR Mining") to acquire the San Luis gold-silver project (the "San Luis Project") located in Ancash Department of central Peru (the "Transaction") is now expected to occur in Q2 2024, as opposed to in Q1 2024 as was stated in the Company's news release dated November 30, 2023.

The short delay in timing for closing is related to routine closing mechanics including various local jurisdiction administrative filings and registrations, and is expected to finalize during May, 2024.

David Fincham, President and CEO commented: "While I'm sure our stakeholders are as eager as we are to close this transformational transaction so we can begin unlocking the value at San Luis, our team is busy using the time to work on verifying and updating the historical mineral resource estimate. We look forward to providing further updates over the coming weeks."

Highlander Silver Corp., backed by the Augusta Group and the Lundin Family, is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of exceptional silver-gold projects in the Central Andes, leveraging the team's significant technical and operational experience in Peru and South America more widely. Currently the Company is developing the La Estrella project in central Peru. Highlander Silver announced entering into a share purchase agreement for the San Luis project from SSR on November 29th 2023. Closing of the Transaction is subject to certain conditions, including receipt of all required regulatory approvals. Closing is currently expected to occur in Q2 2024.

The Company is listed on the CSE under the ticker symbol HSLV and additional information about Highlander Silver and its mineral projects can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at (www.sedarplus.ca) and its website at www.highlandersilver.com

