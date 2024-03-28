PAN Communications Named 2024 Data-Driven Agency of the Year in PRovoke Media's Innovation SABRE Awards

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / PAN Communications , an integrated marketing and public relations agency serving B2B technology and healthcare brands, announced today its win of 2024 Data-Driven Agency of the Year in PRovoke Media's Innovation (In2) SABRE Awards.

Narrowed from more than 850 entries submitted earlier in the year, In2 SABRE Awards winners were announced earlier this week and will be honored with a ceremony during the PRovoke North America Summit in New York, New York on May 1, 2024.

"Building a data-driven approach starts from the top," said PAN President and CEO Phil Nardone . "This acknowledgment underscores what has made PAN so special for nearly 30 years: Everything we build with clients runs through data. Insights are our backbone, and I couldn't be prouder of our team and the work we do."

From gauging brand awareness to measuring demand generation campaign performance, PAN is powered by integrated data and cross-functional problem-solving. A decade ago, the agency launched PANoptic, a proprietary measurement and reporting tool that has continued to evolve, fusing quantitative and qualitative data-driven insights to recommend strategic optimizations for the agency's clients.



Today, PAN's data-driven approach to public relations and integrated marketing helps keep the firm on the leading edge of innovation and cement the agency's ability to deliver client impact for years to come. The agency's investments in maintaining a robust data stack have become the foundation upon which PAN builds valued partnerships to drive businesses forward and support data-first culture transformations.

The firm was also recognized by PRovoke with an Experiential Marketing award for its work in online/virtual events via client Enthought's webinar programming . For the full winners' list, visit provokemedia.com . To keep up with future PAN innovations, subscribe to the agency's email list .

About PAN Communications

PAN Communications is a mid-size integrated marketing & PR agency trusted by B2B tech and healthcare companies to build brand awareness that helps generate demand and ignite growth. Recognized as a 2x Tech Agency of the Year, the firm's insights-driven approach helps clients transform ideas into captivating stories. The agency's teams are positioned to help companies emerge in new markets and scale globally, with experience driving integrated strategy across a variety of brands like Veeam, Radial, athenahealth, Vercara, OneStream Software, and Algolia. For more information visit our website at pancommunications.com and follow us on Twitter ( @PANcomm ).

