ArborXR Achieves Certification to ISO 27001: Ensuring Enterprise-Grade Data Security for XR Deployments

ArborXR, the leading enterprise XR management and deployment platform, today announced it has achieved the prominent certification to ISO 27001.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / ArborXR, the leading enterprise XR management and deployment platform, today announced it has achieved the prominent certification to ISO 27001. This internationally recognized standard validates ArborXR's commitment to the highest levels of information security, providing enterprise customers with the confidence that their sensitive XR data is rigorously protected.





ArborXR Achieves Certification to ISO 27001





The Importance of ISO 27001 for Enterprise XR

As enterprise XR initiatives scale, organizations are entrusting an increasing amount of proprietary data and content to XR management platforms. Obtaining an official certification to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 demonstrates that ArborXR has implemented a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) to systematically safeguard this sensitive information to the most respected international standard.

By achieving this certification, ArborXR assures its enterprise customers that their XR data is managed with the utmost security and privacy. This includes robust measures to protect against unauthorized access, data breaches, and other potential vulnerabilities.

"Our enterprise customers operate in highly regulated industries where data security is paramount. Achieving certification to ISO 27001 underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting their sensitive information and intellectual property. It provides them with the peace of mind that their XR deployments are built on a foundation of world-class security practices."

- Matthew Hall, CTO at ArborXR

Benefits for Enterprise XR Leaders

For XR leaders within large organizations, ArborXR's certification to ISO 27001 delivers several key benefits:

Reduced Security Risk: The certification validates that ArborXR has robust controls and processes in place to minimize data security threats, protecting your company's sensitive XR assets.

The certification validates that ArborXR has robust controls and processes in place to minimize data security threats, protecting your company's sensitive XR assets. Streamlined Compliance: By partnering with an ISO 27001-certified XR provider, your organization can more easily meet its own stringent compliance and regulatory requirements.

By partnering with an ISO 27001-certified XR provider, your organization can more easily meet its own stringent compliance and regulatory requirements. Increased Stakeholder Confidence: The certification provides your internal stakeholders with added assurance, making it easier to gain support and budget for scaling XR initiatives.

The certification provides your internal stakeholders with added assurance, making it easier to gain support and budget for scaling XR initiatives. Competitive Advantage: In industries where data security is a key differentiator, partnering with a certified XR platform can give your company a competitive edge.

Empowering Secure Enterprise XR at Scale

ArborXR's certification to ISO 27001 is just one part of its commitment to empowering secure, enterprise-grade XR deployments at scale. With advanced features like SSO integration, granular access controls, and firmware update management, ArborXR ensures your XR data remains secure as your programs grow.

Over 2,300 companies worldwide trust ArborXR to power their mission-critical XR initiatives. Across aerospace, banking, healthcare and beyond, ArborXR enables companies to scale securely and confidently.

To learn more about how ArborXR's ISO 27001-certified platform can help you scale XR with confidence, visit here.

Contact Information

Will Stackable

Co-Founder & CMO

press@arborxr.com

SOURCE: ArborXR

View the original press release on newswire.com.