docTI leverages AI to enable custom document processing in minutes

Mindee, the developer platform for AI document processing, today announced the release of docTI (Document Tailored Intelligence), an AI-powered optical character recognition (OCR) tool designed to revolutionize the way SaaS products process documents. docTI is the first intelligent document processing (IDP) tool on the market to allow the processing of any document type, in any language, without the requirement of data model training.

Up to 39% of data scientists' time is dedicated to data preparation, including tasks like cleansing and annotating data before it can be used to train a model. This not only underscores the extensive efforts behind data model training, but also highlights a significant pain point for product managers: the challenge of finding solutions that can both quickly integrate into their systems and meet their product's unique needs. docTI directly addresses this challenge by enabling product managers to create custom document processing APIs, test them, and integrate them in minutes rather than months.

"Mindee's core vision is to deliver solutions that align perfectly with the specific needs of our clients," said Jonathan Grandperrin, CEO, Mindee. "With docTI, we're bringing a one-of-a-kind expertise of deep learning, computer vision, and large language models (LLMs) to provide the most adaptable, dynamic, and high-performing document processing tool on the market."

Building on Mindee's initial offering-an extensive API catalog for processing common documents like invoices, identity documents, and more-docTI extends this capability to any document type, making it an essential tool for fintech, HRIS, legal systems, and more. Its introduction marks a pivotal moment, helping SaaS development teams eliminate the lengthy and complex process of data collection, annotation, and model training.

"docTI sets a new standard in document processing efficiency and adaptability," says Mindee customer Marc Freichet, co-founder and managing director, T2i. "This enables us to respond quickly to our customers' business requirements, processing the many different types of document we encounter. docTI is now breaking new ground in intelligent document analysis."

Mindee helps developers automate application workflows by standardizing the document processing layer. Mindee's API helps companies avoid manual data entry and can be used in expense management, accounts payable automation, procurement, accounting, insurance, user and employee onboarding, loan applications, underwriting, and more.

To learn more about docTI, visit mindee.com.

About Mindee

Founded in Paris in 2018 by a team of deep learning experts, Mindee has ascended to the forefront of AI. Specializing in advanced optical character recognition (OCR) APIs, Mindee enables the easy integration of intelligent document processing (IDP) capabilities into any app or system. Their technology extracts and structures a wide array of data processing documents at an unprecedented scale, in real time, and with accuracy. Since emerging from stealth in late 2021, Mindee has become a trusted partner to modern companies like Spendesk and Qonto. For more information, visit us at: https://mindee.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240328988581/en/

Contacts:

Sylvain Kalache for Mindee

sylvain@bigopr.com