Stagwell Inc.: Forsman & Bodenfors Springboards in the UK as Crispin Porter Bogusky London Becomes Part of the F&B Collective

Combination of Two Storied Agency Brands in Europe Powers Stagwell's EMEA Creative Presence and Growth Plans

LONDON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW)'s Forsman & Bodenfors, the global creative collective, today announced it will integrate Crispin Porter Bogusky's UK agency, CPB London, four months after it opened a satellite office in London. CPB London CEO, Helen James, will lead the newly combined entity, managing the team and reporting to Forsman & Bodenfors' global CEO, Toby Southgate. The London agency will now become a major hub in the global Forsman & Bodenfors collective.

James commented, "It's incredibly exciting to be welcomed into the Forsman & Bodenfors family, a brand we've long respected and indeed felt akin to in Europe. We're looking forward to producing the best of Swedish-inspired creativity, delivered through a London lens - and alongside an agency that continues to embrace CPB London's reputation for provocative ideas."

Southgate commented, "Bringing Helen and her brilliant team into the family now makes this the real thing. With this unity, clients get scale, immediate impact, and a combined culture that's unique to the market. We can do some incredible things together - the stars have aligned."

The combination of the two agency teams now gives Forsman & Bodenfors a scaled offering in a globally significant market, and provides CPB London's clients access to a robust global network of agency talent across key markets.

James will work alongside Johan Eghammer, F&B's Head of Creative, who relocated to London last Summer. Eghammer, a highly awarded creative at Forsman for over two decades, was also previously executive creative director at Crispin Porter Bogusky in Boulder, Colorado.

CPB London has excelled in delivering consistently powerful work for both local and international clients. Recognised in the last two years for its award-winning work by The Burberry British Diversity Awards, The Drum, the British Arrows and the Gerety Awards, the agency also picked up Digiday's global 'Greater Good' gong for its Mother's Day Cards by Misogynists work and was highly commended Agency of the Year at the Campaign / PRWeek Purpose Awards '23.

Founded in 1986, Forsman & Bodenfors has achieved global recognition as one of the most awarded agencies in the world, including winning 100+ Cannes Lions and being named in the Top 3 agencies of the decade. The agency is known for its flat structure, radical approach to collaboration, and commitment to ideas that transform business and shift culture. The agency has received global acclaim for work including 'Epic Split' and the Live Test Series for Volvo Trucks, 'E.V.A initiative' and multiple launches and campaigns for Volvo Cars, 'Discover the Originals' for Visit Sweden, 'Kami' for Down Syndrome International, 'Wow No Cow' for Oatly, and 'Marriage Market Takeover' for SK-II. Forsman & Bodenfors is also the only global creative agency to have achieved gender pay equity as certified by Fair Pay Workplace.

"Bringing Forsman and CPB London together will further bolster Stagwell's European footprint, enriching an already standout creative offering for our clients," commented Stagwell EMEA CEO James Townsend. "This unity continues to build on the momentum of our strong European expansion, just weeks after we launched a regional hub at the Blue Fin Building in London and added two other agencies to the Stagwell EMEA umbrella - What's Next Partners and Sidekick."

About Forsman & Bodenfors:

Forsman & Bodenfors is a global creative collective transforming our clients' businesses with ideas that change things. We work with some of the world's most human brands including Volvo, Mandarin Oriental, SK-II, Google, Goldman Sachs, Polestar, Diageo, P&G, Crocs, LG, General Mills and H&M. Forsman & Bodenfors is one of the most globally awarded agencies across creativity and innovation, with key accolades including Cannes Lions: Top 3 Independent Agency of the Decade; Contagious Pioneers; Fast Company: Most Innovative Companies; Digiday: Most Collaborative Culture. Forsman and Bodenfors is also the first and only global creative agency to receive both the global 3% Certification, and global certification from Fair Pay Workplace. We have people across eight offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, London, Dublin, New York, Singapore, Shanghai and Toronto.

About Stagwell:

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:

Deborah Abraham: Deborah.abraham@forsman.com

Trudi Harris: tharris@cpbgroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373905/Helen_James_and_Toby_Southgate.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373904/Forsman_Bodenfors_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forsman--bodenfors-springboards-in-the-uk-as-crispin-porter-bogusky-london-becomes-part-of-the-fb-collective-302101877.html