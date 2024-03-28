Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: ZEISS Sets Stage for Future of Ophthalmic Surgery and 3D Visualization at ASCRS 2024

Product News: ZEISS announces enhanced visualization capabilities with the new ZEISS ARTEVO 850 3D heads-up ophthalmic microscope.





Spatial Computing Innovation: ZEISS will demonstrate a digital application for experiencing 3D videos and more on the Apple Vision Pro.





Workflow Innovation: The recently FDA-approved VISUMAX 800 with SMILE pro software will be showcased as part of the ZEISS Corneal Refractive Workflow, offering faster treatment, greater flexibility, and significant workflow enhancements.1

JENA, Germany and DUBLIN, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology will showcase the latest in 3D visualization technology and surgical innovation at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) conference from April 5-8, 2024, in Boston, MA. Building on its ZEISS Medical Ecosystem, several of the new innovations enable seamless data integration and management across the cataract and refractive workflows, creating a new standard for efficient, personalized ophthalmic care.

"ZEISS continues to redefine the digital ophthalmic market, reimagining diagnostic and surgical workflows to include ground-breaking 3D visualization solutions," said Euan S. Thomson, Ph.D., President of Ophthalmology and Head of the Digital Business Unit for ZEISS Medical Technology. "We're consistently innovating to deliver on our vision for the future of ophthalmology through fully connected, digital workflows that are setting new standards for efficiency and patient care to meet the evolving needs of ophthalmic surgeons around the world."

The future of 3D visualization in ophthalmic surgery

ZEISS is extending its workflow offerings with new surgical and visualization technologies at ASCRS. The ARTEVO® 850 3D heads-up ophthalmic microscope from ZEISS, used in both anterior and posterior surgical cases, is setting the pace in digital visualization with true color imaging thanks to the HDR monitor and two 4K 3-chip cameras, allowing the surgical field to be displayed in high resolution. Leveraging the expanded depth of field available with the new Smart DoF (Depth of Field) setting, surgeons may increase depth of field by nearly 60 percent.2 Additionally, the ZEISS ARTEVO 850 with CALLISTO eye® features a redesigned intuitive user interface that centralizes all controls on a single touchscreen.

ZEISS is also showcasing the new ARTEVO® 750, the latest addition to ZEISS's portfolio of optical surgical microscopes, which elevates the surgical workflow by introducing advanced optical visualization technology including new RGB LED illumination with adjustable light color temperature. The well-established Stereo Coaxial Illumination (SCI) delivers highly stable and high contrast red reflex during surgery. Utilizing the AdVision®, data is displayed in the eyepiece with a 40 percent increase in resolution.3 The re-designed user interface of ZEISS CALLISTO eye provides a central point of control facilitating access to patient management and cataract assistance functions.

Digital integration of the ZEISS ARTEVO 850 and 750 into the ZEISS Cataract Workflow allows seamless data transfer from the ZEISS IOLMaster 700, ZEISS EQ Workplace and ZEISS VERACITY Surgery Planner.4 In addition, post-surgery review, analysis and sharing of surgery videos is now made possible with the ZEISS Surgery Optimizer featuring AI-based video segmentation.

At ASCRS, a new spatial computing app for reviewing 3D videos, based on the ZEISS Surgery Optimizer, will be demonstrated as an exclusive experience on Apple Vision Pro. This app represents an entirely new way for ophthalmologists to review 3D videos pre-recorded with ZEISS digital surgical microscopes. Using an Apple Vision Pro to review surgical videos like never before, surgeons can easily and simultaneously view 2D or 3D surgical videos, scans of the eye, patient information and much more. In addition to reviewing videos, ZEISS IOLMaster 700 scans and biometry results are also conveniently viewable next to 3D videos, as well as refraction results, to provide the surgeon with a comprehensive view and experience, easily controlled through Apple Vision Pro's three-dimensional user interface controlled by a user's eyes, hands and voice.

"As ophthalmologists, precision is everything," said Dr. Tommy Korn, MD, Ophthalmologist and Chief Physician Evangelist for Digital Health Innovations at Sharp HealthCare in San Diego, CA. "We've long relied on 2D images to guide us, but with the ZEISS Surgery Optimizer application for the Apple Vision Pro, ZEISS redefines what is possible when viewing stereoscopic eye surgery videos. Viewing eye surgeries in 3D is like being there in the operating room-every detail, every movement is real. It's a game changer for me as a surgeon. Once you go 3D, you can't go back."

The ZEISS Surgery Optimizer application for the Apple Vision Pro is available for download from the Apple App Store here.

ZEISS brings the latest innovation in refractive surgery to the U.S.

The ZEISS VISUMAX 800 is making its debut in the U.S. market at ASCRS, marking a groundbreaking moment in Laser Vision Correction (LVC). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved the VISUMAX® 800 with SMILE® pro software from ZEISS for surgically treating nearsightedness, with or without astigmatism, providing U.S. refractive surgeons with faster treatment, greater flexibility, and significant workflow enhancements.1

"The VISUMAX 800 with SMILE is going to change the refractive surgery market in a dramatic way," says Dr. Joseph Ling, MD, Medical Director at Laser Eye Center of Silicon Valley in San Jose, CA. "Surgeons will feel more comfortable and confident, achieving great refractive outcomes with minimal restrictive post-op periods for patients. I believe it's in your patients' best interest to consider adopting the VISUMAX 800."

The VISUMAX® 800 with SMILE® pro software from ZEISS enables faster treatment, creating the lenticule in less than 10 seconds thanks to a faster laser pulse repetition rate of 2 MHz.5 The ZEISS femtosecond laser also provides greater flexibility for the surgeon and patient, with a smaller footprint and compatibility with a variety of patient beds, adapting to the clinical environment to provide cutting-edge technology without compromise. With the availability of the VISUMAX® 800 with SMILE® pro software from ZEISS in the U.S., surgeons can utilize a number of workflow enhancements including the computer-controlled CentraLign® centration aid for easy centration; the OcuLign® cyclotorsion adjustment to help counter cyclotorsion that may occur; and VISULYZE user nomograms to help surgeons collect and analyze patient data, while also providing detailed nomograms and enabling more control during every surgery.

The latest generation of femtosecond lasers from ZEISS enters the U.S. market at a time of consistent global momentum with more than 8 million eyes treated so far with SMILE®, reflecting the technology's growing popularity driven by strong adoption in Asia and Europe. At ASCRS, surgeons are invited to join the ZEISS SMILE Speed Competition in lenticule extraction with the new ZEISS VISUMAX 800. Open to surgeons with a range of experience, participants are challenged to complete the procedure quickly and with flawless precision. The competition will take place at the ZEISS booth (#819) on Saturday, April 6, from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 7, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

ZEISS will showcase its latest diagnostic and surgical solutions across the retina, glaucoma, corneal refractive and cataract workflows at the ASCRS conference from April 5-8, 2024, in booth #819.

For more information, visit www.zeiss.com/med.

1 Compared to ZEISS VISUMAX 500.

2 Compared to ZEISS ARTEVO 800.

3 Data on file. Compared to previous generation of ZEISS Integrated Data Injection Systems.

4 Available in the U.S. and Canada.

5 Data on file, myopia with optical zone 6.5 mm.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development.

Contact for investors:

Sebastian Frericks

Head of Group Finance & Investor Relations

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Phone: +49 3641 220 116

Mail: investors.meditec@zeiss.com

Contact for the press:

Frank E. Smith

Head of Global Communications, ZEISS Ophthalmology

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Phone: +1 925 487 3036

Mail: frank.smith@zeiss.com

www.zeiss.com/newsroom

Brief Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704) is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and is included in the German MDAX and TecDAX stock indices. The company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The company offers complete solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases - including implants and consumables. In the field of microsurgery, the company provides innovative visualization solutions. With 4,224 employees worldwide, the company generated revenue totaling €1,902.8 million in fiscal year 2021/22 (ended September 30, 2022).

The company is headquartered in Jena, Germany. It has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the United States, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India, and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, enhance the company's profile in these rapidly developing economies. Around 41 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG shares are in free float. The remaining approximately 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading companies in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546786/ZEISS_v1_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeiss-sets-stage-for-future-of-ophthalmic-surgery-and-3d-visualization-at-ascrs-2024-302101926.html