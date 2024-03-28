Suominen Corporation: Suominen extends the maturity of its revolving credit facility by one year

Suominen Corporation's press release on March 28, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (EET)



Suominen signed in July 2020 a syndicated revolving credit facility agreement of EUR 100 million with maturity of three years with initially two one-year extension options, which both have been used. Suominen has now agreed on extending the maturity of the facility with additional year to July 2026.





For more information: Janne Silonsaari, CFO, tel. +358 50 409 9264

