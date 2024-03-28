Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: 806454 | ISIN: FI0009010862 | Ticker-Symbol: 1S0
Frankfurt
28.03.24
09:16 Uhr
2,680 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6502,81009:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2024 | 14:10
89 Leser

(0)

Suominen Corporation: Suominen extends the maturity of its revolving credit facility by one year

Suominen Corporation's press release on March 28, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (EET)

Suominen signed in July 2020 a syndicated revolving credit facility agreement of EUR 100 million with maturity of three years with initially two one-year extension options, which both have been used. Suominen has now agreed on extending the maturity of the facility with additional year to July 2026.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information: Janne Silonsaari, CFO, tel. +358 50 409 9264

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.