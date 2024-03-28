Exterro, Inc.: Exterro Hires Rick Valentine as New Chief Customer Officer

Seasoned executive will focus on ensuring Exterro customers maximize the value of their investment

PORTLAND, Ore., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, the leading provider of data risk management software solutions, today announced the appointment of Rick Valentine, an expert in delivering world-class customer experiences at global organizations, as its new chief customer officer. The appointment reflects Exterro's long-term commitment to delivering an outstanding experience and return on investment to all customers using its data risk management platform. Valentine will report directly to Exterro CEO Bobby Balachandran.



Valentine brings more than three decades of leadership experience to the CCO position, most recently as chief customer officer at data management company Quantum. His prior executive experience encompasses both large public enterprises and high-growth startups in the high-tech space, including Silver Peak Systems/HPE, Veritas/Symantec, and Intuit. Valentine brings to Exterro unique expertise in using data mining and analytics to drive best-in-class customer service and retention results and to inform practical cost containment practices.

As CCO at Exterro, Valentine will focus on instilling a customer-centric culture across the organization and guiding the full spectrum of customer experiences, from implementation and delivery of professional services through onboarding, training, partner enablement, and renewals. He will work cross-functionally to align all aspects of the company with customer needs and expectations to sustain the highest possible levels of customer satisfaction, loyalty, and business growth as the company continues to grow and innovate at a rapid pace.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rick Valentine to Exterro as we embark on our next phase of growth," said Bobby Balachandran, CEO of Exterro. "Rick shares our commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence, and his vision for the CCO function aligns seamlessly with our company mission and values. I have every confidence that he will bring fresh perspectives and strategic insights to our team, driving us to new heights of success. Even more importantly, he'll ensure that our customers achieve their business goals and realize an outstanding return on their partnership with Exterro."

"I'm honored to join Exterro at such an exciting and pivotal time," Valentine said. "As a customer experience advocate, I am excited to join a company like Exterro, which has a strong vision for the future and shares my commitment to delivering true value to customers. I look forward to talking with our customers, both in person and on calls, understanding their data risk challenges, and partnering with them to achieve favorable long-term business outcomes."

Exterro seeks to redefine data risk management by offering trusted and defensible approaches in handling context-based business data. This commitment empowers organizations with effective data minimization strategies, while aligning seamlessly with strict data privacy laws and robust governance practices, providing stakeholders with enhanced control to ensure the defensible handling of sensitive data to mitigate risks and fortify compliance measures. Exterro's commitment to helping their customers better understand their data and associated risks has been at the forefront of the company's four strategic acquisitions to date, including Zapproved, Divebell, AccessData, and Jordan Lawrence.

About Exterro, Inc.

Exterro empowers organizations and law enforcement agencies to achieve better legal, regulatory, and investigatory outcomes, while saving money and minimizing the impact of data risk. Its data risk management software is the only comprehensive platform that leverages data discovery, automation, and workflow optimization, and one of the first to utilize responsible AI to give users insight into and control over the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance, and data governance. Thousands of corporations, law firms, managed services providers, and government and law enforcement agencies trust Exterro to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.exterro.com.

Press inquiries:

Hazel Ramirez

570-975-9261

hazel@plat4orm.com