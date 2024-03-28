HENDERSON, Nev--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zura Bio Limited (Nasdaq: ZURA) ("Zura Bio") a clinical-stage immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today reported full year 2023 financial results and recent business highlights. The Company has also announced the appointment of Robert Lisicki as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 8, 2024, succeeding its Founding CEO, Someit Sidhu, M.D. Dr. Sidhu will continue to serve Zura Bio as a non-independent Board Director.

" Throughout 2023, Zura Bio achieved significant milestones by successfully listing on Nasdaq, broadening our portfolio of differentiated clinical-stage immunology and inflammation assets, and building our management team. These accomplishments have firmly established a robust operational framework for our business that is underpinned by a cash runway expected to fund operations into 2026," stated Someit Sidhu, M.D., Founder and CEO of Zura Bio, " We remain focused on initiating a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating our lead asset, tibulizumab, in systemic sclerosis in the second half of 2024. This involves effective management of our development and manufacturing partners, the thoughtful selection of a contract research organization, and communications with regulatory authorities. Concurrently, we're advancing ZB-168 and torudokimab towards Phase 2 readiness while closely monitoring external readouts expected in 2024."

Zura Bio has appointed Robert Lisicki as CEO, effective April 8, 2024, succeeding Dr. Sidhu, who remains actively involved in the Company as a non-independent Director of the Board. The Company will expand its Board membership to ten, which includes Mr. Lisicki's role as a Director of the Board. Mr. Lisicki joined Zura Bio in January 2024 as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Dr. Sidhu continued, " On behalf of the Management Team and Board, I am pleased to welcome Robert as the Chief Executive Officer. Robert brings a wealth of industry leadership experience complemented by expertise in drug development and commercial operations. With his proven track record of excellence, he is the right individual to lead Zura Bio as our lead asset enters Phase 2 development. I will work closely with Robert to transition CEO responsibilities and remain actively involved as a Director."

IMPORTANT UPCOMING ANTICIPATED EVENTS FOR ZURA BIO

Tibulizumab (ZB-106): Zura Bio plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial of tibulizumab for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in 2H 2024. Tibulizumab is a tetravalent dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of TALTZ® (ixekizumab) and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF.

ZB-168: Zura Bio plans to conduct necessary CMC and regulatory activities to prepare ZB-168, an anti-IL-7Ra inhibitor, for Phase 2 readiness. Additionally, the Company is actively monitoring Phase 2 IL-7R external catalysts in ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia areata, along with additional TSLP-driven catalysts.

Torudokimab (ZB-880): Zura Bio plans to conduct necessary CMC and regulatory activities to prepare torudokimab, an anti-IL-33 antibody, for Phase 2 readiness in allergy or respiratory-related indications. Additionally, the Company is monitoring Phase 2 and Phase 3 external catalysts in asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Raised approximately $145 million in 1H 2023 to support our pipeline and business operations. In March 2023, successfully closed a Business Combination Agreement (BCA) with JATT Acquisition Corp., resulting in approximately $65 million in gross cash proceeds. Simultaneously, began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ZURA. In April 2023, completed $80 million financing from top institutional biotech investors supporting the in-licensing of tibulizumab, a potential first-in-class anti-IL-17 and anti-BAFF tetravalent bispecific antibody, from Eli Lilly and Company.

Enhanced and expanded the Board of Directors and Executive leadership team to fortify business operations and ensure readiness for clinical trials in 2024. In April 2023, appointed Michael Howell, Ph.D. as the Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Translational Medicine. In November 2023, appointed Arnout Ploos van Amstel to the Board of Directors. In January 2024, appointed Kiran Nistala, M.B.B.S., Ph.D. as the Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development. In March 2024, appointed Robert Lisicki to CEO, effective April 8, 2024.

Joined the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes in June 2023.

Entered into a sponsored research agreement with Benaroya Research Institute in September 2023 to further characterize the pivotal role of Interleukin-7 receptor alpha (IL-7Ra) in Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin (TSLP) and Interleukin-7 (IL-7) signaling pathways.

Presented results from two abstracts at the World Allergy Congress in December 2023, highlighting the Company's informative research for ZB-168 and torudokimab.

Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents were $99.8 million as of December 31, 2023, as compared to $1.6 million as of December 31, 2022. The increased cash balance is primarily due to the aggregate of capital raised from closing of the BCA in March 2023 and the private placement transaction in April 2023. Zura Bio anticipates that its cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund planned operations into 2026.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $44.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $20.3 million compared to $23.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $9.1 million related to manufacturing, and an increase of $7.5 million of costs incurred to acquire licenses. Additionally, there was an increase of $1.5 million in expenses related to compensation for personnel, including share-based compensation.

General and Administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $18.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $15.2 million compared to the $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $11.4 million in compensation for personnel in G&A functions, including share-based compensation as well as an increase of $2.9 million in professional services.

Net loss: Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $60.4 million compared to $25.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Zura Bio is a clinical-stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Currently, Zura Bio is developing three assets which have completed Phase 1/1b studies and are Phase 2 ready. The company is developing a portfolio of therapeutic indications for tibulizumab, ZB-168, and torudokimab with a goal of demonstrating their efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including systemic sclerosis and other novel indications with unmet needs.

ZURA BIO LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,806 $ 1,567 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,037 209 Total current assets 100,843 1,776 Deferred offering costs - 3,486 Total assets $ 100,843 $ 5,262 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest, Convertible Preferred Shares, and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 20,302 $ 4,428 Note payable - 7,756 Research and development license consideration liability - 2,634 Total current liabilities 20,302 14,818 Private placement warrants 990 - Total liabilities 21,292 14,818 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Redeemable noncontrolling interest 18,680 10,000 Convertible preferred shares Series A-1 convertible preferred shares, $0.001 par value, -0- and 13,510,415 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively - 12,500 Shareholders' Equity (Deficit): Preferred Shares, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 and -0- authorized as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; -0- issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 - - Class A Ordinary Shares, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 authorized, 43,593,678 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023; 1,884,649 authorized, 279,720 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 4 - Additional paid-in capital 162,820 - Accumulated deficit (103,494 ) (32,056 ) Total Zura Bio Limited shareholders' equity (deficit) 59,330 (32,056 ) Noncontrolling interest 1,541 - Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 60,871 (32,056 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, convertible preferred shares, and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 100,843 $ 5,262

ZURA BIO LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Period from January 18, 2022 For the Year Ended (date of inception) to December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 43,999 $ 23,689 General and administrative 18,639 3,473 Total operating expenses 62,638 27,162 Loss from operations (62,638 ) (27,162 ) Other expense/(income), net: Other expense, net (17 ) 23 Interest income (2,186 ) (8 ) Dividend income (1,392 ) - Change in fair value of private placement warrants (724 ) - Change in fair value of note payable 2,244 156 Total other expense/(income), net (2,075 ) 171 Loss before income taxes (60,563 ) (27,333 ) Income tax benefit - - Net loss before redeemable noncontrolling interest (60,563 ) (27,333 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 203 1,595 Net loss (60,360 ) (25,738 ) Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interest to redemption value (7,220 ) (6,652 ) Deemed contribution from redeemable noncontrolling interest 9,212 - Deemed dividend to redeemable noncontrolling interest (10,875 ) - Net loss attributable to Class A Ordinary Shareholders of Zura $ (69,243 ) $ (32,390 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A Ordinary Shareholders of Zura, basic and diluted $ (2.09 ) $ (141.97 ) Weighted-average Class A Ordinary Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A Ordinary Shareholders of Zura, basic and diluted 33,064,036 228,148

