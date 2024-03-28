NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR; BETRW) ("Better" or the "Company"), a New York-based digitally native homeownership company, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"Through 2023 we navigated a very challenging market environment, and we are now beginning to see green shoots in 2024 and beyond. The addressable opportunity in our market continues to be massive, and we believe the megatrend towards digitization positions us favorably. A critical driver of our planned growth in 2024 is a fundamental change in our commercial operating model, which we tested in the fourth quarter of 2023 and implemented across the company in the first quarter. We have pivoted to hiring experienced Loan Officers on commission-based compensation plans, a significant deviation from our prior model. We are pleased to see early conversion improvements from this operating model pivot and the seasoned sales talent we are hiring, as well as greater alignment between our production volume and costs. Further, the experienced Loan Officers are providing our customers with an increased level of service, which enables us to improve revenue per loan while remaining market competitive." said Vishal Garg, CEO and Founder of Better.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

GAAP Results:

Revenue of $9 million

Net loss of $59 million

Ended 2023 with $554 million of cash, restricted cash, and short-term investments

Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Results:

Funded Loan Volume of $527 million across 1,633 Total Loans

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $26 million

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

GAAP Results:

Revenue of $77 million

Net loss of $534 million

Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Results:

Funded Loan Volume of $3 billion across 8,569 Total Loans

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $163 million

"Given the additional capital raised in 2023, we are excited to grow and continue strategically investing in our technology and innovative products, such as digital One Day HELOC and One Day Mortgage. Through Better's history, we have proven our ability to scale to over $100 billion of origination volume, reaching almost 2% in refinance market share at our peak in 2021. In 2023, with 91% of volume comprised of purchase loans, we have also demonstrated our digital purchase product resonates with consumers, creating an opportunity for us to further lean into purchase as we pivot to our new operating model. We expect to drive increased volume in 2024 compared to 2023, while seeking to manage expenses to be in-line with 2023. For the first quarter of 2024, we expect to generate Funded Loan Volume of approximately $600-650 million." said Kevin Ryan, President and CFO of Better.

Full Year 2023 Business Highlights:

Continued navigating through one of the most challenging mortgage macro environments in recent history with average 30-year fixed mortgage rates around 7% in 2023

Continued to deliberately depress volumes by throttling marketing expenses to reduce losses in 2023

D2C business comprised 55% of Funded Loan Volume in 2023, with B2B the remainder

Purchase loans comprised 91% of Funded Loan Volume in 2023, refinance comprised 7%, and HELOC the remainder

Launched new innovative products, including One Day HELOC, with weekly HELOC lock volume scaling 470% from Q1 2023 to Q4 2023, and One Day Mortgage with an average commitment letter turnaround time of 8.5 hours since Q1 2023

Reduced Total Expenses by 71% year-over-year, with overall $1.1+ billion reduction in annual Total Expenses in 2023 compared to 2021

Net loss improved 39% year-over-year in 2023 and 83% quarter-over-quarter in Q4 2023

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved 69% year-over-year in 2023 and 53% quarter-over-quarter in Q4 2023

Announced new partnerships with Infosys and Beyond.com, providing Better's seamless digital mortgage experience to partners' customers

Continued loan quality with lower defect rates and delinquency rates on funded loans versus industry average

For more information, please see the detailed financial data and other information available in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Amounts presented as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC. More information as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023 will the provided upon filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K with SEC.

Results of Operations Year Ended December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

September 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2023 Revenues: Mortgage platform revenue, net $ 61,328 $ 106,144 $ 6,401 $ 14,207 Cash offer program revenue 304 228,721 - - Other platform revenue 11,293 38,362 1,938 1,333 Net interest income (expense): - - Interest income 15,575 26,714 3,048 3,667 Warehouse interest expense (11,680 ) (17,059 ) (2,136 ) (2,758 ) Net interest income (expense) 3,895 9,655 912 909 Total net revenues 76,820 382,882 9,251 16,449 Expenses: Mortgage platform expenses 84,664 326,480 13,855 19,166 Cash offer program expenses 397 230,144 (1 ) - Other platform expenses 13,076 59,501 1,289 3,161 General and administrative expenses 146,394 187,232 33,002 59,189 Marketing and advertising expenses 22,083 69,008 4,961 5,128 Technology and product development expenses 84,053 124,308 17,414 20,732 Restructuring and impairment expenses 15,375 247,693 3,577 679 Total expenses 366,042 1,244,366 74,097 108,055 Loss from operations (289,222 ) (861,484 ) (64,846 ) (91,606 ) Interest and other expense, net: Other income (expense) 13,614 3,556 8,427 977 Interest and amortization on non-funding debt (19,916 ) (13,450 ) (1,679 ) (11,939 ) Interest on Bridge Notes - (272,667 ) - - Change in fair value of warrants (507 ) - (1,368 ) 861 Change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrants 266 28,901 - - Change in fair value of bifurcated derivative (236,603 ) 236,603 - (237,667 ) Total interest and other expenses, net (243,146 ) (17,057 ) 5,380 (247,768 ) Loss before income tax expense (532,368 ) (878,541 ) (59,466 ) (339,374 ) Income tax expense / (benefit) 1,998 1,100 (541 ) 659 Net loss (534,366 ) (879,641 ) (58,925 ) (340,033 ) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics: Year Ended December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

September 30, (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2023 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Net (loss) income $ (534,366 ) $ (879,641 ) $ (58,925 ) $ (340,033 ) Stock-based compensation expense 54,412 30,542 17,014 25,044 Change in fair value of warrants 507 - 1,368 (861 ) Change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrants (266 ) (28,901 ) - - Change in fair value of bifurcated derivative 236,603 (236,603 ) - 237,667 Interest on Pre-Closing Bridge Notes - 272,667 - - Restructuring, impairment, and other expenses 15,375 247,693 3,577 679 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (227,735 ) (500,219 ) (36,966 ) (77,504 ) Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) income (534,366 ) (879,641 ) (58,925 ) (340,033 ) Income tax expense / (benefit) 1,998 1,100 (541 ) 659 Depreciation and amortization expense 42,891 49,042 10,100 10,491 Stock-based compensation expense 54,412 30,542 17,014 25,044 Interest and amortization on non-funding debt 19,916 13,450 1,679 11,939 Interest on Pre-Closing Bridge Notes - 272,667 - - Restructuring, impairment, and other expenses 15,375 247,693 3,577 679 Change in fair value of warrants 507 - 1,368 (861 ) Change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrants (266 ) (28,901 ) - - Change in fair value of bifurcated derivative 236,603 (236,603 ) - 237,667 Adjusted EBITDA (162,930 ) (532,011 ) (25,728 ) (54,415 ) Summary Condensed Balance Sheet: (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 503,591 $ 317,959 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 170,150 248,826 Bifurcated derivative - 236,603 Loan commitment asset - 16,119 Other combined assets 233,001 266,563 Total Assets 906,742 1,086,070 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Liabilities Warehouse lines of credit 127,085 144,049 Corporate line of credit, net - 144,403 Convertible Note 514,644 - Pre-Closing Bridge Notes - 750,000 Other combined liabilities 144,473 216,844 Total Liabilities 786,202 1,255,296 Convertible preferred stock - 436,280 Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Additional paid-in capital 1,836,796 618,890 Accumulated deficit (1,703,449 ) (1,169,083 ) Other combined equity (12,807 ) (55,313 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 120,540 (605,506 ) Total Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 906,742 1,086,070

