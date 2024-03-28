Displate Textra awakens the energy of fan-favorite characters and scenes with 3D effects and tactile textures.

Today, Displate, makers of one-of-a-kind metal posters, announces Textra, challenging the status quo of traditional, two-dimensional posters with a first-of-its-kind 3D metal poster. Textra brings fans and collectors into another dimension of their passions, immersing them in designs with incredible textures and 3D effects that energize the characters and scenes, making them more life-like on the wall. Fans can choose from more than 250 designs here, with Textra designs starting at $69.

Displate Textra represents an evolution of two-dimensional metal posters, pushing boundaries with a dynamic and immersive 3D experience. Displate Textra premium quality posters feature an exclusive blend of tangible textures, 3D contouring effects, and selective matte and gloss finishes to make fans' passions invigorate the walls. With this dimension and texture, Displate Textra posters are a new take on the popular collectibles that are engaging, bringing passions in stunning designs and scenes one step closer to life.

Textra is the perfect choice for collectors seeking unique, high-quality memorabilia dedicated to their passions that excite them whether gaming, classic art, nature, Star Wars, or the latest Netflix show. Displate's easy-to-install magnetic mounting system makes Textra posters easy to swap as desired, so fans don't have to settle on just one design. Once the mount is in place, Textra collectors can choose from more than 250 Textra designs from officially licensed brands including Star Wars, Marvel, Transformers, Dungeons Dragons, Warhammer 40K, and more to upgrade and add character to any space. The mount won't damage walls, making it a no-brainer for fans who can't decide on just one design, as well as for renters and college students. Fans can collect many of their favorites and change them out to set a new mood, highlight their latest interests or making a space festive for game, movie, or watch night.

Textra posters are made with Displate's unique 3D application process which takes two-dimensional designs and animates them with 3D effects and textures to make posters engaging and dynamic. Depicting pop-culture, gaming, movie and artistic icons, Displate designs are one-of-a-kind, with unique artwork available from Displate's in-house Design Studio Team and popular artists who upload their work. The library includes hundreds of best-selling brands, designs, and artists, and it will continue expanding to represent any fan's passions.

"From its inception, Displate has challenged the notion, "just a poster," bringing fans and collectors a high-quality collectible with our easy magnet mounting. Textra is the evolution of our metal posters, with a proprietary 3D finish that expands on the emotional connection of our posters, awakening our fans' favorite themes, characters, and passions," said Displate CEO Bartek Malecki. "Textra delivers pop culture to-the-max, for an emotional and immersive experience that fans will engage not only visually, but with touch as well."

"Through the introduction of Textra, our in-house design team has elevated the artistry of Displate to new heights," said Rafal Kocik, Head of Displate Design Studio. "Their exceptional printing skills, combined with meticulously curated patterns and intricate layers of varnish and relief has unlocked a third dimension to Displate and brought interesting elements in each graphic to life. This innovative approach achieves mesmerizing effects reminiscent of watercolor painting, glass reflections, or a matte fabric finish, ensuring each Textra is a masterpiece in its own right."

Textra is available in size M (17.7" x 12.6"). Shop now at displate.com.

About Displate

Displate is the leading marketplace for collectible metal posters. So far, we have sold over 10 million posters all over the world our main markets are the US, UK, France and Germany. By working with over 40 thousand artists, Displate offers access to 1.5 million works, and among them you will find many official designs created in cooperation with our partner brands such as Star Wars, Marvel, DC Comics, Harry Potter, Netflix, Bethesda CD PROJEKT RED and many more. Displate metal posters have already found their way into 1.8 million homes and offices around the world.

