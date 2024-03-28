Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.: Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Study Evaluating Effects of NBI-1065890, a Second-Generation VMAT2 Inhibitor, in Healthy Adults

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX), today announced the initiation of its Phase 1 clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of investigational compound NBI-1065890 in healthy adult participants. NBI-1065890 is an investigational, oral, selective inhibitor of the vesicular monoamine transporter-2 (VMAT2) for the potential treatment of certain neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions.

"Neurocrine has deep scientific expertise and experience in VMAT2 inhibition, exemplified by the successful discovery and development of valbenazine for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and chorea in Huntington's disease," said Eiry W. Roberts, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Neurocrine Biosciences. "We're excited to bring this next-generation, internally discovered, highly potent, oral, selective VMAT2 inhibitor into the clinic with the hope of providing differentiated benefit in treating certain neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions."

VMAT2 small molecule inhibitors have been clinically validated as effective treatments for hyperkinetic movement disorders, playing an important role in presynaptic dopamine storage and release. Neurocrine successfully developed and received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2017 for valbenazine, a selective VMAT2 inhibitor, for use as the first drug ever developed for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia. In 2023, the company received FDA approval for valbenazine as a treatment for chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

(*in collaboration with AbbVie)

Forward-Looking Statement

In addition to historical facts, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the potential benefits of NBI-1065890. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are: risks that clinical development activities may not be initiated or completed on time or at all, or may be delayed for regulatory, manufacturing, or other reasons, may not be successful or replicate previous clinical trial results, may fail to demonstrate that our product candidates are safe and effective, or may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent clinical trials; our future financial and operating performance; risks associated with our dependence on third parties for development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities for our products and product candidates, and our ability to manage these third parties; risks that the FDA or other regulatory authorities may make adverse decisions regarding our products or product candidates; risks that the potential benefits of the agreements with our collaboration partners may never be realized; risks that our products, and/or our product candidates may be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary or regulatory rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; risks associated with U.S. federal or state legislative or regulatory and/or policy efforts which may result in, among other things, an adverse impact on our revenues or potential revenue; risks associated with potential generic entrants for our products; and other risks described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Neurocrine Biosciences disclaims any obligation to update the statements contained in this press release after the date hereof other than required by law.

