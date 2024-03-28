Level 3 Audiovisual Spotlights Complexities, Misconceptions on High-Tech Control Rooms

As businesses and governments rush to develop NOCs and EOCs, leading AV systems integrator outlines how to implement efficient facilities while avoiding potentially catastrophic downtime.

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Rising threats from natural disasters and cybercrime drive businesses and governments to develop specialized control rooms to monitor and respond to these crises. Level 3 Audiovisual, a leading AV systems integrator with extensive experience designing and deploying operations centers, provides valuable guidance to organizations regarding the intricacies and common misconceptions surrounding control room integrations.

For nearly three decades, Level 3 Audiovisual has been a cutting-edge AV solutions provider, implementing 2,500 major projects in 22 countries for clients across corporate, higher education, and local government verticals.

This extensive experience provides Level 3 Audiovisual with unique insights into clients' needs when creating control rooms and how to effectively address those needs.

"Clients often underestimate the complexities of control room integration projects. It's not just about connecting screens and cameras; it's about understanding the unique workflows, security protocols, and operational demands of these critical environments," said Jeff Bethke, CBO of Level 3 Audiovisual.

Control rooms serve a variety of functions. Corporations utilize them as network operations centers (NOCs), monitoring network infrastructure and cloud services for thousands of employees. Police departments centralize 911 calls and police dispatch into a public safety answering point (PSAP). Social media and security cameras are aggregated for police in real-time crime centers. Cities, counties, and states bring all first-responder services together in emergency operations centers (EOCs) to coordinate responses to threats like hurricanes.

Demand for control rooms is strong. The global market for security operations centers is projected to reach $23.5 billion by 2027 as organizations augment cybersecurity efforts, according to Grand View Research. For other control rooms, the market will be an estimated $10.9 billion in 2025, MarketsAndMarkets reported.

But in the rush to bring control rooms online, organizations need to keep in mind the distinct challenges and complexities inherent in control room integration projects, as Bethke noted. Control room design must consider user workflows, security protocols, and data management.

For example, control rooms operate around the clock with shift workers who utilize the same physical desks. Users need to swiftly log in, set up, access essential resources, share data across the network, and frequently collaborate with others using the same workstation hardware and monitors. Traditional AV routing systems fall short in providing this functionality, whereas specialized control room platforms are purpose-built to address these specific scenarios.

Similarly, standard AV control and signal routing implementations lack the capabilities needed in control rooms, where video management and source connection planning are essential to deliver tailored solutions that meet the user's operation requirements. A typical AV touch screen is insufficient in critical use cases. If a user wants to fluidly move sources to a video wall and across desk monitors, the control room needs a dedicated desktop-based platform and KVM pass-through for source control.

The complexity of control room projects signals the importance of selecting expert AV integrators with a track record of successful implementations. Inexperienced AV firms can make mistakes that can reduce efficiency and even compromise the security and operations of critical systems.

Data sources like 911 dispatch radio systems, for example, cannot be modified to interact with AV systems without vendor approval because disruptions could endanger people's lives. An integrator unaware of that condition could improperly attempt to duplicate video outputs and connect KVM solutions that could take these systems offline.

With multiple control room implementations completed, Level 3 Audiovisual has demonstrated the skill sets and knowledge base to take projects from concept to operation. "Our expertise in control room integration ensures that your project is in safe hands, mitigating risks and delivering solutions that meet your needs with precision and reliability," Bethke said.

Bridget Thrun, Sales Manager at Level 3 Audiovisual, explained the company always begins its projects with a painstaking discovery process. "We pride ourselves on our specialized expertise in control room integration," she said. "Our dedicated team works closely with clients to understand their unique needs and operational requirements, ensuring that our solutions are tailored to optimize efficiency, security, and reliability."

Level 3 Audiovisual's process begins with an extensive needs analysis with the client's key stakeholders, from system owners to the "operators in the chairs." The goal is determining what outcomes the client seeks to achieve, how the client will use the system, what the data sources are, what the quality level is (static web source or full motion video source with dynamically changing content), and where the client needs to see it (central room or multiple rooms, video wall or individual monitors).

Level 3 Audiovisual then assembles the foundation of the design document, ensuring that form, function, and outcomes align seamlessly with the budget. The firm then proceeds to create detailed designs and drawings for all deployment phases. By explicitly outlining technology requirements and providing guidance on their integration into the client's architectural space, Level 3 Audiovisual ensures a cohesive and effective solution. Next, the team conducts thorough staging and testing of the system, followed by deployment of the technology into the client's space, and lastly, comprehensive training for its valued customers.

"Our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer service sets us apart, empowering organizations to stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving landscape," Bethke said. "As the demand for sophisticated control room solutions continues to grow, Level 3 Audiovisual remains at the forefront of innovation in the industry."

About Level 3 Audiovisual:

Level 3 Audiovisual is a global AV services leader with a mission: to help individuals and organizations reach their greatest potential. Its dedication to this mission is exemplified by being one of only four AV9000 Quality Management Compliant system-certified companies in the world. Its offerings include the comprehensive strategy, design, deployment, and support of audiovisual systems, as well as AV-as-a-Service (AVaaS), allowing customers to subscribe to meeting spaces or classrooms and forget about maintenance, upgrades, and support. For global organizations, it offers its proprietary Enterprise Program Management (EPM) solution, a managed service purpose-built to define and augment a global enterprise's audiovisual and meeting room program, focused specifically on centralized management of the architecture, deployment, and continued success of meeting room systems. As a thought leader in the industry, Level 3 Audiovisual continues pushing the boundaries of AV/IT and offering increasing value for its customers while sharing its knowledge with its peers.

