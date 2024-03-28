AGF Management Ltd.: AGF Investments Announces Proposed Termination of AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF, AGF Systematic Canadian Equity ETF and AGF Systematic Emerging Markets Equity ETF

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) (TSX:AGF.B) today announced the proposed termination of AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF (ticker: AGLB), AGF Systematic Canadian Equity ETF (ticker: QCD) and AGF Systematic Emerging Markets Equity ETF (ticker: QEM) (each an "AGF Investments ETF" and collectively, the "AGF Investments ETFs") effective at the close of business on or about May 28, 2024 (the "ETF Termination Date").

Accordingly, AGF Investments will also request to de-list the units of the AGF Investments ETFs from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Cboe Canada Inc. at the close of business on or about May 28, 2024 (the "Delisting Date"), with all units still held by securityholders being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the ETF Termination Date.

Securityholders of the AGF Investments ETFs will be able to sell their units through the facilities of the applicable stock exchanges until the Delisting Date. Effective as of the close of business on March 28, 2024, no further direct subscriptions (i.e. primary market creations of new ETF units) for units of the AGF Investments ETFs will generally be accepted.

Any remaining securityholders of an AGF Investments ETF as at the ETF Termination Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets of the AGF Investments ETF, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the AGF Investments ETF, on a pro rata basis.

AGF Investments will issue an additional press release on or about the ETF Termination Date confirming final details of the terminations, including final distributions, if any.

As a result of the proposed terminations, AGF Investments is also announcing today ad hoc distributions for AGF Systematic Canadian Equity ETF (ticker: QCD) and AGF Systematic Emerging Markets Equity ETF (ticker: QEM), which usually pay annual distributions. Unitholders of record on April 5, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on April 11, 2024.

Details regarding the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Exchange Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) AGF Systematic Canadian Equity ETF QCD Toronto Stock Exchange $ 0.225065 AGF Systematic Emerging Markets Equity ETF QEM Toronto Stock Exchange $ 0.030724

Further information about the AGF Investments ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm's collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With $45 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

Disclaimer

ETFs are listed and traded on organized Canadian exchanges and may only be bought and sold through licensed dealers. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. There is no guarantee that ETFs will achieve their stated objectives and there is risk involved in investing in the ETFs. Before investing you should read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts and carefully consider, among other things, each ETF's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. A copy of the prospectus and ETF Facts is available on AGF.com.

