Bitcoin Well Announces Company Record of New Users Signed Up

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. ("Bitcoin Well" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a company record for new users signed up in one day.

On March 27, 2024 the Company signed up 146 new users. The previous record was 101 new users, earlier in March of this year.

The Company attributes this specific success to a tutorial video posted on YouTube by popular Bitcoin YouTuber "BTC Sessions". His video (posted to his 175,000+ subscribers on the morning of March 27, 2024) has garnered thousands of views in the first day. This was not a paid post, however the Company intends to work more closely with BTC Sessions in a formal partnership.

"Our Bitcoin Portal's differentiator of Automatic Self Custody, where users maintain control of their bitcoin, is resonating within the bitcoin community," said Adam O'Brien, founder & CEO of the Company. "Tutorial videos are likely one of the most efficient ways to simultaneously show off our unique differentiators and fast track a relationship with the viewer through the creator. I am very excited about this strategy. We believe that the Automatic Self Custody approach is the best way to buy bitcoin and are confident that we can highlight the benefits through tutorials like this."

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

