Mustang Bio, Inc.: Mustang Bio Announces Vision for CAR T-Cell Therapy Platform Expansion into Autoimmune Diseases

Planning for proof-of concept Phase 1 investigator-sponsored clinical trial evaluating MB-106 CD20-targeted CAR T-cell therapy in autoimmune diseases is underway and expected to initiate in the fourth quarter of 2024

MB-106 data in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) provide a strong foundation for future development in autoimmune disease; pivotal trial for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia (WM) is expected to initiate in the second half of 2024

WORCESTER, Mass., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. ("Mustang") (Nasdaq: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today's medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for difficult-to-treat cancers and rare genetic diseases, today announced its expansion into autoimmune diseases with MB-106, a personalized CD20-targeted, 3rd-generation autologous CAR T-cell therapy. MB-106 is being developed in a collaboration between Mustang and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center ("Fred Hutch"). Mustang and Fred Hutch are in preliminary discussions to explore a potential Phase 1 investigator-sponsored clinical trial to evaluate MB-106 for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

"Mustang is leveraging its expertise in developing cell therapies to explore a new frontier in patient care," said Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang. "MB-106's observed safety profile, encouraging efficacy data, and our robust manufacturing capabilities have the potential to translate to improved outcomes for patients with autoimmune diseases. We believe an investigator-sponsored clinical trial is the fastest and most cost-effective way to embark on this program and aim to enroll the first patient in a Phase 1 trial in the fourth quarter of this year to demonstrate clinical proof-of-concept. We are in discussions with Fred Hutch to determine the autoimmune indication(s) we plan to pursue in the first trial and look forward to sharing more details in the near future."

This expansion is supported by promising scientific evidence. Several antibody therapies targeting CD20 on B-cells have successfully transitioned from cancer to autoimmune diseases, such as rituximab for both lymphoma and rheumatoid arthritis. Additionally, clinical studies with CAR-T therapies have already demonstrated early success in the treatment of autoimmune conditions, with published reports showing remission in patients with refractory systemic lupus erythematosus and other autoimmune diseases.

MB-106 is currently in a Mustang-sponsored multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas ("NHL") and chronic lymphocytic leukemia ("CLL"). Mustang expects to enroll the first patient in a registrational study evaluating MB-106 for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia ("WM"), a rare type of B-Cell NHL, in the second half of this year.

Dr. Litchman continued, "Data from the MB-106 Phase 1/2 multicenter trial presented at the recent 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting demonstrate strong clinical activity and a favorable safety profile, establishing feasibility of outpatient administration and building a foundation for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, where tolerance for the more severe toxicities observed with approved CAR-Ts is lower. Mustang believes MB-106 has the potential to bring personalized CAR T-cell therapy to a broader patient population through the expansion of indications and accessibility."

Scientists at Fred Hutch played a role in developing these discoveries, and Fred Hutch and certain of its scientists may benefit financially from this work in the future.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today's medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for difficult-to-treat cancers and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR-T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapies for severe combined immunodeficiency. Mustang's common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Mustang files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. The Company's forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs, including the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings such as INDs and other applications and to obtain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, statements concerning the potential of therapies and product candidates and any other statements that are not historical facts. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our need for substantial additional funds in the immediate future, risks that any actual or potential clinical trials described herein may not initiate or complete in sufficient timeframes to advance the Company's corporate objectives, or at all, or that promising early results obtained therefrom may not be replicable, risks related to the satisfaction of the conditions necessary to transfer the lease of the Company's manufacturing facility to a potential transferee and receive the contingent payment in connection with the sale of such facility in the anticipated timeframe or at all; whether the purchaser of the Company's manufacturing facility is able to successfully perform its obligation to produce the Company's products under the manufacturing services agreement on a timely basis and to acceptable standards; disruption from the sale of the Company's manufacturing facility making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; negative effects of the announcement or the consummation of the transaction on the market price of the Company's common stock; significant transaction costs; the development stage of the Company's primary product candidates, our ability to obtain, perform under, and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 11, 2024, subsequent Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings we make with the SEC. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contacts:

Jaclyn Jaffe and Nicole McCloskey

Mustang Bio, Inc.

(781) 652-4500

ir@mustangbio.com