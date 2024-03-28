Nerds On Site Inc.: Nerds On Site Launches NOS Technical Services Ltd., Revolutionizing AI-Powered Recruitment for Government and Pharmaceutical Sectors

NOS Technical Services Ltd. is set to enhance specialized contract recruitment, signaling a new era of efficiency and precision

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE:NERD), a cybersecurity and mobile IT solutions company servicing the small and medium enterprise (SME) marketplace in Canada and the U.S., has announced the establishment of its new division, NOS Technical Services Ltd. This subsidiary is poised to transform the recruitment process within the government and pharmaceutical sectors by leveraging state-of-the-art artificial intelligence. This strategic move is underpinned by a substantial $350,000 US investment from its CEO, Charlie Regan, and aims to elevate the standards of contractor placement by enabling perfect job matches that align with career goals and industry needs.

The new division embodies a sophisticated AI recruitment platform, offering unprecedented accuracy in talent placement, meeting the growing market demand for specialized contract roles with agility and expertise. With over 75 years of collective sector experience, the NOS Technical Services leadership team is confident in generating a $10 million US revenue stream within the first 24 months after kickoff in June, bolstered by established industry relationships and a solid North American clientele.

"We are so excited to be adding NOS Technical Services Ltd. to our offerings. It represents a key integrated offering for Nerds On Site, addressing the changing and dynamic needs of the workplace. Our investment reflects confidence in AI's power to transform recruitment, providing our clients with the precision and expertise needed for crafting their future workforce," said Charlie Regan, CEO of Nerds On Site.

The launch of the new division signals Nerds On Site's commitment to innovation and excellence in tech-centric recruitment. It also lays the groundwork for robust partnerships and growth, extending an invitation to explore its specialized services.

About Nerds On Site Inc. (NERD):

A leading provider of cyber security and IT services to SME and corporate Clients across North America. Established in 1995 and serving Clients across the USA and Canada for decades, Nerds On Site stands out as one of the most highly regarded and reputable IT service organizations of its kind. The NERDs team is a collegial network of cyber security and technology experts and strategic partners across North America. Their ability to liberate Clients with technology solutions that optimize organizations and exceed expectations is the stand-out results Nerds On Site regularly delivers, as Client testimonials reflect - reviews.nerdsonsite.com

https://www.nerdsonsite.com

