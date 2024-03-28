BILT Incorporated: BILT & UNT to Transform Healthcare Training for The Air Force; Tech Firm & Health Science Center Sign AFWERX STTR Phase I Contract

GRAPEVINE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / BILT Incorporated, the global leader in 3D immersive instructions, announced today a partnership with the University of North Texas Health Science Center (UNTHSC). Their goal is to catalyze healthcare education through the integration of BILT's 3D and extended reality (XR) tools with UNTHSC's medical instructional methodologies. The United States Air Force (USAF) funded the project through the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program.

The phase one contract covers the first research and development milestone to advance basic level healthcare education - also known as Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC). By leveraging BILT's software as a service (SaaS) technology with UNTHSC's faculty and resources, the partnership will empower airmen to gain hands-on experience in an immersive environment. The objective is to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

"We're honored to partner with UNTHSC to help bring healthcare into the 21st century," says Dr. Ahmed Qureshi, BILT president & COO. "This unparalleled learning experience will prepare airmen for medical situations they may encounter throughout their careers."

"We're dedicated to equipping our students with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in the healthcare field," says Professor Cindy Weston, Dean of the College of Nursing, University of North Texas Health Science Center. "The BILT partnership allows us to extend training to our nation's airmen to support them in their missions globally. Enhanced learning experiences will ultimately improve patient outcomes overall."

The BILT training and operational enablement platform seamlessly transitions XR simulations in the classroom to 3D interactive mobile instructions in the field.

###

About?BILT:?

BILT provides 3D Intelligent Instructions, creating and delivering interactive content for iOS and Android, and now turnkey guided work instructions for visionOS. The award-winning platform revolutionizes the DIY experience as well as professional training and operational enablement. BILT is accessible, sustainable, and efficient.

Contact:

Juliette Qureshi

Juliette@BILTcorp.com

703-554-3020

About UNTHSC:

University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth. HSC is one of the nation's premier academic medical centers. Our six schools specialize in patient-centered education, research, and health care. Located in the Fort Worth Cultural District, HSC trains the health care providers of the future while expanding the frontiers of scientific discovery. HSC Health provides patient-centered care to people across Tarrant County.

Contact:

Paula Cobler

HSCMedia@unthsc.edu

361-212-5100

About AFWERX:

As the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and powered by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), AFWERX brings cutting edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. The four core arms of AFWERX - AFVentures, Spark, Prime and SpaceWERX - serve to expand the defense industrial base for advanced technologies, empower Airmen and Guardian talent, and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. AFWERX teams internationally across academia, industry, and government to develop technology, expand talent and transition dual-use capabilities.

Contact:

afrl.pa.inquiry@us.af.mil

SOURCE: BILT Incorporated

View the original press release on accesswire.com