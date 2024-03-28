InnoVent Renewables Announces Addition of Energy and Renewables Industry Leader to Advisory Board

Industry Executive Brings Expertise in ESG, Strategy and M&A

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / InnoVent Renewables announces the addition of Lemar Marie Brown to its Advisory Board. InnoVent's corporate mission is to drive renewable energy forward by mitigating the global environmental challenge of waste tires. InnoVent Renewables has a proprietary continuous pyrolysis technology that converts waste tires, plastics, and biomass into valuable fuels and chemicals, and is setting up its first commercial plant in Monterrey, Mexico. As an Advisory Board Member, Brown will provide her expertise to InnoVent Renewables in areas such as ESG, strategy, and new partnerships.

Lemar Marie Brown

"We are thrilled to have Lemar join InnoVent Renewables' Advisory Board," noted InnoVent Renewables CEO Vibhu Sharma. "Lemar has rich experience working for global companies like Shell and Goldman Sachs as well as renewable energy and her proven success in capital projects and business development and her expertise guiding companies through strategic growth will be essential to helping InnoVent Renewables achieve our growth and ESG targets."

"I am excited to join the InnoVent Renewables Advisory Board and support them in their ESG, strategy and growth initiatives," said Brown. "This is a unique opportunity to have a substantial positive impact on climate health, the circular economy, and the profitable growth of InnoVent Renewables."

Brown is a seasoned dealmaker and strategist who has negotiated and closed complicated multi-party deals, each worth over $500 million, and brings over 25 years of progressive engineering and leadership roles with Shell plc and Goldman Sachs. Her deep industry experience spans oil & gas upstream, downstream, and midstream, LNG, power, trading, and finance. She is the founder and Managing Partner of Negocium Group, an advisory firm serving as a resource to C-suite executives by enabling organizational goals in negotiations, strategy, business planning, risk mitigation and management, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures (MA&D), and portfolio management.

She was an independent director of Certarus, a private Canadian company that provides low-carbon energy solutions. Certarus transports compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), and Hydrogen over the road. Certarus self-funded rapid growth and more than doubled its adjusted EBITDA from 2020-2022, culminating in a successful sale of the company in 2023 for $1.05 billion Canadian dollars.

About InnoVent Renewables

InnoVent Renewables is a U.S.-based technology and operations company with a proprietary continuous pyrolysis technology that converts waste tires, plastics, and biomass into valuable fuels and chemicals. InnoVent's corporate mission is to drive renewable energy forward by addressing the global environmental challenge of waste tires. With operations currently in Houston (USA), Pune (India), and Monterrey (Mexico), InnoVent has aggressive international expansion plans. InnoVent Renewables can be found at innoventrenewables.com.

Contact Information:

Matt Flanagan

Media Contact

matt.flanagan@innoventrenewables.com

713-927-6136

SOURCE: InnoVent Renewables

View the original press release on newswire.com.