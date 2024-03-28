Suncliff, Inc.: Emerging as a Household Brand: How Suncliff Transitioned from Greenlink Following Unprecedented TikTok Success

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Today marks a pivotal moment for Greenlink International as it proudly unveils its transformation into Suncliff (OTC PINK:SCLF), a move fueled by its explosive success on social media platforms. With a commanding presence, evidenced by over 50 million views and 20,000 sales in just six months, Suncliff is swiftly ascending as a leading force beyond just the hemp and cannabis sectors. This strategic rebranding aligns with the company's vision of unity and progress, showcasing its dedication to innovation and community engagement on a global scale.

Unified Under Suncliff

The evolution to Suncliff (SCLF) signifies more than a name change; it's a commitment to a unified brand identity that resonates with our customers and stakeholders alike. By aligning our diverse product lines under the Suncliff name, we aim to streamline our communications and bolster brand recognition, ensuring our continued success is directly attributable to our parent company.

The Power of Digital Engagement

The transformation into Suncliff (SCLF) and its emergence as a viral phenomenon on social media underscore our revolutionary approach to connecting with the global community. This digital-first strategy has enabled Suncliff to break down traditional barriers, inviting direct interaction and co-creation with our passionate followers, and establishing Suncliff as a dynamic and influential player in the industry.

Image: Suncliff CEO, Jake George showcasing the Viral Terpene Gems

A Future Defined by Innovation

"As we step into our new identity as Suncliff (SCLF), we're energized by the journey ahead," states Jake George, CEO of Suncliff. "Our remarkable traction on social media is a testament to our innovative spirit and the strength of our community. With this rebrand, we're poised to lead the industry towards a brighter, more connected future."

Suncliff (SCLF) invites investors, customers, and enthusiasts to join in this exciting new chapter. As we continue to grow and innovate, our focus remains on elevating the everyday experiences of our community, steering the hemp and cannabis industry forward with groundbreaking products and a commitment to authenticity.

About Suncliff:

Suncliff (Ticker: SCLF), emerging from its roots as Greenlink International, has quickly become a social media sensation and a beacon for the hemp and cannabis industry. With a mission to "Elevate the Everyday," Suncliff is not just a brand but a lifestyle choice for those who value innovation, quality, and a profound connection to their wellness journey.

