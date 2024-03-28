LOBO EV and Biotricity Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq:LOBO) and Biotricity, Inc. (Nasdaq:BTCY) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, March 30, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

LOBO EV: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/lobo_access

Biotricity: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/btcy_access

In an exclusive interview, Harry Schulman, an independent director of LOBO EV, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. LOBO EV, headquartered in Wuxi, China, is a pioneering OEM and ODM manufacturer and seller of electric vehicles (EVs), including e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles, tailored for various demographics, including mobility solutions for the elderly and disabled. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, LOBO EV offers automobile information and entertainment software development services to industry OEMs. The Company has a proven track record of leveraging advanced technologies in connectivity, multimedia, interactive systems, and artificial intelligence to enhance user experience with affordable, convenient, and enjoyable driving solutions. The Chinese e-bike market, currently valued at $16 billion, is forecasted to nearly double, reaching $31.3 billion in the next five years with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.76%, according to Research and Markets. LOBO EV's robust financial performance across its key segments, coupled with the vast market opportunities within China's EV industry, position LOBO EV for significant upside.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Biotricity, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Biotricity is revolutionizing cardiac care with its cutting-edge remote diagnostic and monitoring solutions that cater to a $35 billion total addressable market opportunity. By integrating advanced hardware and proprietary software, Biotricity has established a new paradigm in cardiac care. The Company's robust technology platform and product ecosystem, featuring FDA-cleared smart cardiac monitors, coupled with a comprehensive cloud ecosystem, ensure seamless management of patient health across all stages of cardiac care. Utilized daily by cardiologists across 34 states and 500 centers, Biotricity has captured an 8% market share in cardiology, bolstered by a remarkable 99.2% retention rate and an LTV/CAC ratio of 9. With its strong technological foundation, clear path to profitability, strategic market positioning, and experienced leadership, Biotricity represents a compelling value proposition for investors seeking to capitalize on the rapidly evolving medtech space.

About LOBO EV

LOBO is an innovative electric vehicle manufacturer and seller. LOBO designs, develops, manufactures and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles such as golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons. LOBO also provides automobile information and entertainment software development and design services to customers. Leveraging its cutting-edge technologies in connectivity, multimedia interactive systems and artificial intelligence, LOBO re-defines and develops its products in order to provide users with convenient, affordable and pleasant driving experiences. For more information, visit: www.loboebike.com.

About Biotricity

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The Company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

