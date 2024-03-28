Wireless Testing Market worth $34.1 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The wireless testing market is projected to grow from USD 22.6 billion in 2024 to USD 34.1 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The market growth is attributed to Advancements in wireless technology and growing popularity of automated cars. Furthermore, the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Wi-Fi 6E with enhanced wireless capabilities, including high data rates and improved efficiency is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=128820153
Browse in-depth TOC on "Wireless Testing Market"
189 - Tables
62 - Figures
260 - Pages
Wireless Testing Market Report Scope:
Report Coverage
Details
Market Revenue in 2024
$ 22.6 billion
Estimated Value by 2029
$ 34.1 billion
Growth Rate
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%
Market Size Available for
2020-2029
Forecast Period
2024-2029
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million/Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
By Offering, Technology, Application and Region
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
Key Market Challenge
Requirement for constant upgrading of equipment and services with technological advancements
Key Market Opportunities
Rising adoption of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E
Key Market Drivers
Increasing focus on deployment of 5G network
The Wireless network testing by equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the wireless testing market in 2024.
The wireless network testing segment is a significant market for wireless testing. Presently, networks of enterprises and service providers have become highly complex and pervasive, owing to the presence of different business applications and systems. Therefore, it is vital for network monitoring teams to cope with the changing network infrastructures in terms of their deployment, installation, configuration, and maintenance. The demand for wireless network testing has increased to ensure the development of high-performance products and improved customer experience. These products include network scanners, network testers, OTA testers, and other wireless network testing equipment.
The IT & telecommunication segment is expected to account for the largest share of the wireless testing market in 2024.
The IT & telecommunication segment accounted for the largest share of the wireless testing industry in 2024, and a similar trend is expected to be witnessed during the forecast period. Testing and certification services are increasingly being used in the IT& telecommunication sector. The IT & telecommunication networks comprise various wireless technologies, such as LTE, LTE-Advanced, Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA), high-speed packet access (HSPA), GSM, Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), WLAN, and Bluetooth, and 5G. Ongoing developments in AI and IoT and increasing demand for wireless technologies are key factors driving the growth of the wireless testing market in the IT & telecommunication application segment. This segment is expected to grow further during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for different advanced technologies, such as WiMax, 3G, 4G, LTE, and LTE-A.
Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=128820153
The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the wireless testing market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific has been ahead of other regions in adopting wireless testing products and solutions. Continuous demand for cost-effective and highly efficient wireless testing from consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive & transportation, among other industries, is expected to drive the growth of the wireless testing market in this region. Asia Pacific is witnessing dynamic changes in terms of the adoption of new technologies across various industries. 5G networks are expected to play an integral role in advanced technologies like IoT and M2M. 5G network is considered critical for smart cities and industrial automation, as it provides simultaneous connectivity to multiple devices and has low latency, resulting in the improved overall performance of systems.
Key players
Key players in the wireless testing companies include SGS Group (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek (UK), DEKRA SE (Germany), Anritsu (Japan), ALifecom Technology (Taiwan), Keysight Technologies (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), VIAVI Solutions (US), TÜV NORD Group (Germany), and among others.
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=128820153
Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting
Related Reports:
Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market by Service Type, Sourcing Type (In-house, Outsourced), Application (Consumer Goods & Retail, Agriculture & Food, Industrial & Manufacturing, Medical & Life Sciences) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
OTA Testing Market by Offering (Hardware, and Services), Technology (5G, LTE, UMTS, GSM, and CDMA), Applications (Telecommunication & Consumer Devices, Automotive, Smart City, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023
Medical Device Testing Market by Service (Testing, Inspection, Certification), Sourcing (In-house, Outsourced), Technology (Active Implant, Active, Non-active, IVD, Ophthalmic, Orthopedic & Dental, Vascular), Class (I, II, III) - Global Forecast to 2028
Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Product Type (General-purpose Test Equipment and Mechanical Test Equipment), Service Type (Calibration Services and Repair/After-sales Services), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
Fire Testing Market by Service Type (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), Sourcing Type (In-house and Outsourced), Application (Consumer Goods & Retail, Chemicals, Construction & Infrastructure, Mining) Region - Global Forecast till 2024
About MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/wireless-testing-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/wireless-testing.asp
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wireless-testing-market-worth-34-1-billion-by-2029---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302102303.html