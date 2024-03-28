Wireless Testing Market worth $34.1 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The wireless testing market is projected to grow from USD 22.6 billion in 2024 to USD 34.1 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The market growth is attributed to Advancements in wireless technology and growing popularity of automated cars. Furthermore, the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Wi-Fi 6E with enhanced wireless capabilities, including high data rates and improved efficiency is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Wireless Testing Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 22.6 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 34.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Technology, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Requirement for constant upgrading of equipment and services with technological advancements Key Market Opportunities Rising adoption of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Key Market Drivers Increasing focus on deployment of 5G network



The Wireless network testing by equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the wireless testing market in 2024.

The wireless network testing segment is a significant market for wireless testing. Presently, networks of enterprises and service providers have become highly complex and pervasive, owing to the presence of different business applications and systems. Therefore, it is vital for network monitoring teams to cope with the changing network infrastructures in terms of their deployment, installation, configuration, and maintenance. The demand for wireless network testing has increased to ensure the development of high-performance products and improved customer experience. These products include network scanners, network testers, OTA testers, and other wireless network testing equipment.

The IT & telecommunication segment is expected to account for the largest share of the wireless testing market in 2024.

The IT & telecommunication segment accounted for the largest share of the wireless testing industry in 2024, and a similar trend is expected to be witnessed during the forecast period. Testing and certification services are increasingly being used in the IT& telecommunication sector. The IT & telecommunication networks comprise various wireless technologies, such as LTE, LTE-Advanced, Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA), high-speed packet access (HSPA), GSM, Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), WLAN, and Bluetooth, and 5G. Ongoing developments in AI and IoT and increasing demand for wireless technologies are key factors driving the growth of the wireless testing market in the IT & telecommunication application segment. This segment is expected to grow further during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for different advanced technologies, such as WiMax, 3G, 4G, LTE, and LTE-A.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the wireless testing market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific has been ahead of other regions in adopting wireless testing products and solutions. Continuous demand for cost-effective and highly efficient wireless testing from consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive & transportation, among other industries, is expected to drive the growth of the wireless testing market in this region. Asia Pacific is witnessing dynamic changes in terms of the adoption of new technologies across various industries. 5G networks are expected to play an integral role in advanced technologies like IoT and M2M. 5G network is considered critical for smart cities and industrial automation, as it provides simultaneous connectivity to multiple devices and has low latency, resulting in the improved overall performance of systems.

Key players

Key players in the wireless testing companies include SGS Group (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek (UK), DEKRA SE (Germany), Anritsu (Japan), ALifecom Technology (Taiwan), Keysight Technologies (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), VIAVI Solutions (US), TÜV NORD Group (Germany), and among others.

