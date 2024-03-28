Nokia Oyj: Chief People Officer, Amy Hanlon-Rodemich to leave Nokia

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

28 March 2024 at 16:15 EET

Chief People Officer, Amy Hanlon-Rodemich to leave Nokia



Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announces that its Chief People Officer, Amy Hanlon-Rodemich, will leave the company and step down from its Group Leadership Team. A recruitment process will begin immediately for her successor and Amy will retain an advisory role during her notice period.



Amy joined Nokia in 2022 and has been key to renewing the company's people services and employee experience.



"This has been a difficult decision for me to take. I've enjoyed my time at Nokia and am looking forward to the next chapter in my career. I wish everyone at Nokia continued success," commented Amy.



"I would like to thank Amy for her contributions to Nokia and leadership of the People organisation. I wish her all the best with her future endeavours," said Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia.



Lorna Gibb, Vice President, Labor & Employment, will assume the role of interim Chief People Officer for Nokia as the search commences.

