Gym Group has accompanied confirmation of FY23 profit resilience and continued buoyancy (like-for-like revenue up 12% in the first two months of 2024) with a clear commitment 'to accelerate, not reinvent the wheel.' The latter is telling with new senior management endorsing Gym Group's sweet spot as a low-cost operator in the long-term growth market of health and fitness. Its confidence in material scope for enhanced pricing and member acquisition and retention is complemented by expansion targeted at sites with perceived 30% return on invested capital (ROIC) potential (10 to 12 openings in 2024 with c 50 over three years), although the typical two-year profit maturation profile means no quick earnings fix. Improving finances (1.7x leverage) should allow this as well as increasingly important technology investment.

