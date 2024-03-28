OBM International: OBMI Appoints Mauro Comoli as Managing Director for Miami Office

Mauro Comoli Appointed Managing Director in Miami for Premier Hospitality Design Studio

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / OBMI Board Director and Principal Mauro Comoli has been appointed as Managing Director for the firm's Miami office. In his new role, he will provide strategic guidance and oversight of the creative and technical talent with a global reputation for delivering premier hospitality design. Comoli succeeds Liora Haymann, who is now shifting her focus to new market growth and collaborations with higher-educational institutions.

OBMI APPOINTS MAURO COMOLI AS MANAGING DIRECTOR FOR MIAMI OFFICE

Mauro Comoli; OBMI Principal - Managing Director, Miami

Comoli, the newly appointed Managing Director, has been a key figure in the strategic expansion of OBMI. With a wealth of experience spanning two decades, he has played a pivotal role in the firm's growth. Established in 1998, the Miami office serves as the firm's corporate headquarters, comprising over 50 employees, and offers services in master planning, architecture, and interior design to clients across 110 countries. This growth is a testament to Mauro's leadership and the firm's impressive pipeline of global projects.

During his tenure as Project Director at OBMI, Comoli demonstrated his hands-on leadership and expertise in architecture and interior design. His contributions were instrumental in successfully executing large-scale developments, luxury hospitality projects, mixed-use urban environments, and cultural destinations. His strategic vision, refined through decades of experience in AEC projects, combined with his authentic personal style, has proven to be invaluable to the firm. His success in mentoring and empowering teams has led to improvements across all business areas.

"Mauro's commitment to design excellence and continuous improvement has been unwavering since he joined OBMI nearly a decade ago. As Principal, he has been instrumental in implementing design excellence across all studios and has consistently sought growth and improvement in all business areas. His dedication and leadership have earned him the respect of his colleagues and clients. His new role as Managing Director of the Miami studio is expected to further enhance OBMI's reputation as a leading international design firm," stated Michael Wilson, OBMI President/COO.

In his new appointment, Comoli will continue to build on OBMI's legacy of design excellence by ensuring creative design processes while overseeing Miami's office of talented architects in coordination with the firm's worldwide offices to create destinations in extraordinary locations across the globe.

"OBMI's legacy epitomizes preservation, innovation, and collaboration, with crafting iconic destinations at our core aspiration. I consider it an honor and privilege to be selected to lead the Miami Studio and leverage my role to guide an exceptional team of designers for global success. Together, we're not just architects; we're creators of lasting legacies, enriching communities and shaping the world. With each project, we redefine excellence, driven by passion and dedication. Alongside Senior Leadership and the local studio, we embark on this new chapter with enthusiasm, knowing that in collaboration, we find the power to inspire and shape a truly remarkable future," says Comoli.

For more information, please visit obmi.com or contact info@obmi.com.

###

Contact Information

OBMI MARKETING

marketing@obmi.com

+1 305 537 7100

SOURCE: OBMI

View the original press release on newswire.com.