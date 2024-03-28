My Green Lab Launches New Subsidiary for Enhanced Certification Impact

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / My Green Lab, a global non-profit organization dedicated to improving the sustainability of scientific research, today announced the launch of a new commercial subsidiary, Impact Laboratories.

Impact Laboratories will advance My Green Lab's certification program through third-party verification. The two organizations will work together to accelerate progress on their shared mission of building a global culture of sustainability in science.

My Green Lab CEO, James Connelly, says, "This is a pivotal moment in the continued growth and evolution of My Green Lab. The introduction of third-party verification ensures our certification adopts international best practice and provides verified impact, giving scientists and organizations yet another reason to embrace the world's most trusted green lab certification."

"As we scale our efforts around the world, it's vital that we constantly seek ways to better support our community, measure our impact, and ensure the continued integrity of our programs. Introducing third-party verification will help the entire scientific community by accelerating the journey to lab sustainability at a global scale."

Impact Laboratories will help deliver more resources, enterprise scale software tools and funding to help My Green Lab better support its many vital programs and build an even more successful community-driven movement. The increased support will include more in-depth research, resources, community building and educational events, and more substantial discounting for academic labs through an organization subscription model.

The programs, tools and education services supported by My Green Lab include:

The ACT® Environmental Impact Factor Label for laboratory products

The International Laboratory Freezer Challenge (a competition in partnership with the International Institute for Sustainable Labs to reduce energy use in cold storage)

The My Green Lab Ambassador Program (a global community of green lab enthusiasts)

The My Green Lab Accredited Professional Program (the first professional credential for green lab leaders)

Penny James, COO Biopharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and My Green Lab Board Member stated: "My Green Lab Certification is a key way in which we are accelerating emissions reduction in healthcare R&D and instilling a culture of sustainability at AstraZeneca. We are encouraged to see My Green Lab raise the bar yet again and align with international best practice by providing third-party verification to enhance the rigor of this powerful certification platform."

Jeffrey Whitford, Vice President, Sustainability and Social Business Innovation, MilliporeSigma, the US and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and My Green Lab Board Member said, "Quality, integrity, and community are at the heart of My Green Lab's mission. We are constantly working to strengthen our programs and enhance our impact. Third-party verification is the next step that helps drive action and impact in one of the industry's most challenging arenas: labs and lab supply chains."

Nick Ciancio, Sustainability Coordinator, University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) & My Green Lab Certification Steering Committee member stated: "My Green Lab is helping to transform the entire academic scientific community through their programs and tools, and third-party certification is an important next step to ensure impact. We have certified over 200 labs at UAB and we are excited to take advantage of the new resources and tools that Impact Laboratories will be providing the academic community."

About My Green Lab®

My Green Lab's mission is to build a global culture of sustainability in science. My Green Lab is a world leader in developing environmental standards for laboratories and laboratory products- bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. Since our founding in 2013, My Green Lab has grown from a grassroots movement to the most influential organization in the laboratory sustainability space. My Green Lab Certification was selected as a Breakthrough Outcome by the UN Race to Zero and continues to grow rapidly, adopted by over 220 organizations in 45 countries, engaging over 2,500 labs and 30,000 scientists.

