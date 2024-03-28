Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc warrants in Volvo due to extraordinary dividend

In connection with the extraordinary dividend in Volvo AB, Morgan Stanley & Co.
International Plc warrants with Volvo share (VOLV B) as underlying will be
recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from April 2, 2024. 

Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1208463
