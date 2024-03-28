Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
28.03.2024 | 16:00
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
(the "Company")

MONTHLY FACTSHEET

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 March 2024 is now available on the Company's website at:

https://corporate-premiermiton.huguenots.co.uk/srp/documents-id/bc3e684e-0fee-4508-a285-e8f5739212f9/Factsheet.pdf

The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

28 March 2024


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.