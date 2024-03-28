Anzeige
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Tradegate
27.03.24
15:13 Uhr
1,586 Euro
+0,001
+0,06 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5611,58316:20
1,5611,58316:20
PR Newswire
28.03.2024 | 16:00
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

JACQUI FERGUSON

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

SHARE PURCHASE IN LIEU OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.32

1,807

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,807

£1.32

e)

Date of the transaction

2024.03.28

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE


© 2024 PR Newswire
