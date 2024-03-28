Health eCareers and AMSA Announce New Partnership

Connecting Medical Students and Employers to Research Opportunities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Health eCareers, North America's leading recruitment and career network serving healthcare professionals, employers and associations, announced today its partnership with the American Medical Student Association (AMSA).

Through this partnership, Health eCareers and AMSA are launching a new directory, which is the first consolidated source to share all open research opportunities across educational institutions and societies.

"We have all seen the statistics related to physician shortages across the nation, and they are staggering," said Ben Coan, vice president of partnerships at Health eCareers. "It is our hope that, through this new partnership with AMSA, we can help the next generation of healthcare professionals with their career development and journey."

"Having a consolidated research board is the No. 1 thing that students and faculty were interested in," said Jamie Thayer Scates, CEO at AMSA. "Easier access to research opportunities removes a huge hurdle for this audience, and it's expected to be very popular among users."

Organizations will be able to promote research opportunities for medical students for free, and these opportunities will be shared with AMSA's 30,000 members. Additionally, Health eCareers is working with partner organizations to exhibit at a medical residency and specialty fair AMSA is hosting. This event will allow residency and specialty associations to market the ins and outs of their medical specialties and residency programs to medical students and explain why their specialty is an excellent career choice for a physician, which will help reduce future shortages.

To learn more, visit: https://store.healthecareers.com/products/MedicalResearchOpportunities

About Health eCareers

Health eCareers brings together physicians, surgeons, nurses, nurse practitioners, PAs and CRNAs with jobs and career resources in every medical specialty. With thousands of healthcare employers across the United States, and an exclusive network of premier healthcare associations and community partners, Health eCareers supports qualified healthcare providers in finding opportunities with employers that are looking for top talent. To learn more, visit healthecareers.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter. Health eCareers is part of the Everyday Health Group.

About AMSA

The American Medical Student Association (AMSA) is the largest and oldest independent association of physicians-in-training in the United States and exists to prepare, train and embolden medical students to become leaders.

With a membership of more than 30,000 future physicians, AMSA is committed to arming students with the training and experience to lead, use their voice and challenge the status quo.

