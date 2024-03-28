The Open Beta Debuts Crossplay On All Platforms And New Localization Options With Additional Updates and Improvements Coming In 2024

New Predecessor Open Beta Launch Trailer Found Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZm4pGbPwkA

Omeda Studios, a community-founded studio created by Robbie Singh, launched its MOBA Predecessorinto Open Beta today for free on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox Series X|S; this is the first time Xbox players get to jump into the game. Built on the foundation of Paragon, originally developed by Epic Games but shut down in 2018, Omeda Studios' Predecessor is a refined and expanded take on the MOBA action that Paragon pioneered. Open Beta is the first step of Predecessor's launch process as Omeda Studios has more to come in 2024. Players can enter the Open Beta for free through Predecessor's Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation and Xbox Store pages.

Throughout 2024, Predecessor newcomers and veterans can expect many more updates and improvements. Kicking things off with the Open Beta, crossplay debuts where PC, PlayStation and Xbox players can jump in together for fast-paced, third-person MOBA action. PC players globally can now enjoy the game in French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and simplified Chinese. Xbox and PlayStation will receive language support shortly after. Languages will continue to be implemented through development. 2024 will also see constant visual improvements, the heavily-requested ranked mode, a new secret game mode, matchmaking, new skins and item reworks.

"Predecessor has been such a labor of love, not just for me but for all of us at Omeda Studios and the fact that we launched the Open Beta today is a testament to our dedication but most importantly, audiences' love for the game," said Robbie Singh, Omeda CEO. "Our goal was to elevate the MOBA genre into something fresh and enticing that players haven't seen before, like the third-person perspective. We already amassed over 400,000 players on Steam Early Access and now that the game is available for PC, PlayStation, and now Xbox players, we can't wait to see that number grow as more audiences jump into our game. 2024 is going to be a monumental year for us and we can't wait to share what we have coming up. Stay tuned!"

Predecessor is a fast-paced action-MOBA title that combines strategic thinking and teamwork with pulse-pounding combat. Two teams of five players choose from a roster of more than 30 unique Heroes and fight to protect their bases while working together to take down the enemy team's base. During the fight, players earn XP to unlock and level up powerful abilities, while collecting gold to buy items to help them defeat the enemy team.

Predecessor was born from the ashes of Epic Games' now-defunct MOBA Paragon. In 2020, Paragon's most dedicated player and content creator Robbie Singh created Omeda Studios not only to bring back Paragon's legacy, but to evolve it more with Predecessor. Building upon Paragon's existing visual assets, Omeda Studios overhauled the game's maps, gameplay mechanics, characters and more for something new and improved that stays true to the heart of Paragon. More than 400,000 players are already playing Predecessor in Steam Early Access and in a free closed beta on PlayStation.

Key Features:

Truly Unique Gameplay - With the core of a MOBA but the mechanics of a third-person shooter/brawler, Predecessor offers a visceral experience that other MOBAs lack, while rewarding teamwork and strategy in a way many shooters overlook.

- With the core of a MOBA but the mechanics of a third-person shooter/brawler, offers a visceral experience that other MOBAs lack, while rewarding teamwork and strategy in a way many shooters overlook. Over 30 playable characters Predecessor 's deep character roster contains over 30 unique Heroes with distinct play styles and abilities.

's deep character roster contains over 30 unique Heroes with distinct play styles and abilities. The Only Unreal Engine 5 MOBA - Created in Unreal Engine 5, Predecessor is the only MOBA to be developed in Unreal's latest engine. This new state-of-the-art game engine produces high-resolution and high-fidelity graphics for current and previous gen consoles.

- Created in Unreal Engine 5, is the only MOBA to be developed in Unreal's latest engine. This new state-of-the-art game engine produces high-resolution and high-fidelity graphics for current and previous gen consoles. Play with Friends, No Matter Where They Are Predecessor was developed with both console and PC gamers in mind with cross-play functionality so friends can play together regardless of their platform.

was developed with both console and PC gamers in mind with cross-play functionality so friends can play together regardless of their platform. Earnable In-Game Content -Predecessor features a ton of rewards, including custom skins, for players to earn or purchase with in-game currency.

About Omeda Studios

Predecessor is a team-based action MOBA, powered by Unreal Engine 5, that combines MOBA and third-person gameplay to put players at the heart of tactical and fast-paced 5v5 matches. Currently in development for PC via Steam and Epic, PlayStation, and Xbox, Predecessor is already being enjoyed by over 400,000 players in its Early Access phase.

